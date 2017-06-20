FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 20, 2017
#Domestic News
June 20, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 2 months ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 20, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 20 

Nagpur, June 19 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. Trading activity was reported weak as no
trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in American soya digam and Malaysian
palm oil prices, sources said Tuesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, 
    castor and rapeseed oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices quoted lower in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall on NCDEX, 
     downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and no takers to soyabean oil & 
     soymeal also pulled down prices here.
     About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-27,900       25,200-28,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,000       25,300-28,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,600-29,000       28,600-29,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  300               24,800-27,600
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,200, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,500, 
    Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,000, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, 
    Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         665            665
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         625            625    
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,120          1,120
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,730          1,730
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    760            760
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,120          1,120
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,390

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 666            665
    Soyoil Solvent                                 626            625
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 666            666
    Soyoil Solvent                                 626            626        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         650          650 
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 671            671
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                672            673
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   670            670
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 672            672
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 673, 
    Baramati – 670, Latur - 671, Nanded – 672, Parbhani – 672,
    Koosnoor – 671, Solapur – 670, Supa – 674, Sangli – 674.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open      Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,600-24,000        23,600-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 
    Akola – 23,900, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, 
    Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 24,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 26.9 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or
night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 27 degree Celsius
respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

