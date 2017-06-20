Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 20, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 20 Nagpur, June 19 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. Trading activity was reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and rapeseed oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices quoted lower in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal also pulled down prices here. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,900 25,200-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,000 25,300-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,600-29,000 28,600-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 24,800-27,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,200, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,000, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 665 665 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 625 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,390 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 665 Soyoil Solvent 626 625 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 671 671 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 673 JALNA Soyoil refined 670 670 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 673, Baramati – 670, Latur - 671, Nanded – 672, Parbhani – 672, Koosnoor – 671, Solapur – 670, Supa – 674, Sangli – 674. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 23,900, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,100, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 24,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 26.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.