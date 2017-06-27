Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 27, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 27 Nagpur, June 27 (Reuters) – Major edible oils today remained unaltered in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on restricted buying activity against adequate stock positions and settled at last level. Trading activity was minimal because of heavy rains since morning in the region which also reduced the volume of business. Easy condition in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants. Weak arrival because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha since yesterday and good rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here. About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,400 25,000-27,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,500 25,100-27,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,000 28,000-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-27,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,200, Washim – 29,200, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,200, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,000, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710 Sunflower oil refined 710 710 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,110 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 669 669 JALNA Soyoil refined 667 667 NANDED Soyoil refined 669 669 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, Baramati – 666, Latur - 668, Nanded – 668, Parbhani – 670, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 668, Supa – 668, Sangli – 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 24,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : 41.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.