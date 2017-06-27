FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 27, 2017
#Domestic News
June 27, 2017 / 7:53 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 27, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 27 

Nagpur, June 27 (Reuters) – Major edible oils today remained unaltered in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on restricted buying activity against adequate stock positions and settled
at last level. Trading activity was minimal because of heavy rains since morning in the region
which also reduced the volume of business. Easy condition in American soya digam prices also
affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, 
    rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants. Weak arrival because of 
     heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha since yesterday and good rise in Madhya Pradesh 
     soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here. 
     About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-27,400       25,000-27,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-27,500       25,100-27,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,000-29,000       28,000-29,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  400               25,000-27,100
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,200, Washim – 29,200, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,200, 
    Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,000, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, 
    Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         660            660
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         620            620    
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,110          1,110
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,710          1,710
    Sunflower oil refined                          710            710
    Linseed oil                                    760            760
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,110          1,110
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 661            661
    Soyoil Solvent                                 621            621
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 661            661
    Soyoil Solvent                                 621            621        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         650          650 
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 667            667
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                669            669
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   667            667
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 669            669
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, 
    Baramati – 666, Latur - 668, Nanded – 668, Parbhani – 670,
    Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 668, Supa – 668, Sangli – 670.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,600-24,000      23,600-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, 
    Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 24,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 41.2 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely.  Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.