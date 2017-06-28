FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 28, 2017
#Domestic News
June 28, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 28, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 28 

Nagpur, June 28 (Reuters) – Groundnut oil suffered heavily today in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by good arrival from producing region like Gujarath,
Tamilnadu and Marathwada and weak trend there. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. No trader was in
mood for any commitment because of good recovery in overseas edible oils, sources said
Wednesday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil 
    ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today quoted static here on poor demand from South-based traders. 
     Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival 
     from producing regions. Fresh enquiries from South-based plats also pushed up prices. 
     Heavy rains yesterday affected trading activity and arrival too. 
     About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-27,500       25,000-27,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-27,600       25,100-27,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,000-29,000       28,000-29,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  300               25,500-27,100
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,200, Washim – 29,200, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,200, 
    Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,000, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, 
    Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         660            660
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         620            620    
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,100          1,110
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,700          1,710
    Sunflower oil refined                          710            710
    Linseed oil                                    760            760
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,110          1,110
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 661            661
    Soyoil Solvent                                 621            621
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 661            661
    Soyoil Solvent                                 621            621        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         650          650 
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 667            667
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                669            669
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   667            667
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 669            669
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, 
    Baramati – 666, Latur - 668, Nanded – 668, Parbhani – 670,
    Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 668, Supa – 668, Sangli – 670.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,600-24,000      23,600-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, 
    Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 113 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. 
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

