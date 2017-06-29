Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 29, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 29 Nagpur, June 29 (Reuters) – The slide in groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in producing regions. Reports about good monsoon and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices here. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of high overseas oil prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike in soyabean prices in the regions and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,000 25,000-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,100 25,100-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,000 28,000-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-27,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,200, Washim – 29,200, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,200, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,000, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 710 710 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,110 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 669 669 JALNA Soyoil refined 667 667 NANDED Soyoil refined 669 669 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, Baramati – 666, Latur - 668, Nanded – 668, Parbhani – 670, Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 668, Supa – 668, Sangli – 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : 1.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.