a month ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 29, 2017
#Domestic News
June 29, 2017 / 8:11 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 29, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 29 

Nagpur, June 29 (Reuters) – The slide in groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in producing regions. Reports about good monsoon and release of stock from stockists
also pushed down prices here. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader
was in mood for any commitment because of high overseas oil prices, according to sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil 
    ruled steady here in weak trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Fresh rise in overseas 
     soymeal prices also affected sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing regions. Notable hike in soyabean prices in the regions and reported 
     demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. 
     About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-28,000       25,000-27,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,100       25,100-27,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,000-29,000       28,000-29,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  400               25,000-27,700
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,200, Washim – 29,200, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,200, 
    Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 29,000, Malkapur – 28,800, Latur – 29,300, 
    Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         660            660
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         620            620    
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,100
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,700
    Sunflower oil refined                          710            710
    Linseed oil                                    760            760
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,110          1,110
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 661            661
    Soyoil Solvent                                 621            621
    Cottonseed refined                             650            650
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 661            661
    Soyoil Solvent                                 621            621        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         650          650 
    Cottonseed solvent                             630            630

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 667            667
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                669            669
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   667            667
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 669            669
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 669, 
    Baramati – 666, Latur - 668, Nanded – 668, Parbhani – 670,
    Koosnoor – 667, Solapur – 668, Supa – 668, Sangli – 670.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,600-24,000      23,600-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, 
    Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 1.4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. 
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.