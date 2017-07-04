FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
July 4, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 04, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 4 

Nagpur, July 4 (Reuters) – Linseed and rapeseed oil prices, in non-edible section today
strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers
amid a firming trend in producing regions. Trading activity in other major edible oils reported
weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm
oil, sources said Tuesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor 
    and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak 
     supply from producing belts. Notable hike on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya 
     Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. 
     About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-28,000       25,500-27,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-28,100       25,600-27,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,700-29,500       28,500-29,300          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  300               25,200-27,800
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,400, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 30,200, 
    Jalna – 29,700, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,300, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 30,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         684            684
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         644            644    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          710            710
    Linseed oil                                    780            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,150          1,140
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 681            681
    Soyoil Solvent                                 641            641
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 682            682
    Soyoil Solvent                                 642            642        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 687            687
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                689            689
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   687            687
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 689            689
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 689, 
    Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 690,
    Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 688, Supa – 688, Sangli – 690.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,600-24,000      23,600-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, 
    Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.7 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. 
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi Parna.

