Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 04, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 4 Nagpur, July 4 (Reuters) – Linseed and rapeseed oil prices, in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Trading activity in other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable hike on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,000 25,500-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,100 25,600-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,700-29,500 28,500-29,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,200-27,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 29,700, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,300, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 684 684 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 644 644 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 710 710 Linseed oil 780 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 681 681 Soyoil Solvent 641 641 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 682 Soyoil Solvent 642 642 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 689 689 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 689, Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 690, Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 688, Supa – 688, Sangli – 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi Parna.