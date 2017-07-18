FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
July 18, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 17 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 18, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 18

Nagpur, July 18 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, Soyabean oil in edible section and Linseed oil
in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on
reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and
American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh Linseed oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
 


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Castor 
    and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean oil.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
     ample stock in ready position.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing regions because of heavy rains in the region. Fresh rise on NCDEX and 
     enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. 
     About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-28,850       25,000-28,700         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-28,950       25,100-28,800          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,800-30,250       28,800-30,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  300               25,100-28,400
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,500, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 30,200, 
    Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,100, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         679            681
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         639            642    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    770            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,130          1,130
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 676            678
    Soyoil Solvent                                 636            638
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 677            679
    Soyoil Solvent                                 637            640        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 685            687
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                686            687
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   685            687
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 686            689
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, 
    Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 686, Parbhani – 688,
    Koosnoor – 688, Solapur – 690, Supa – 690, Sangli – 692.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,500-25,000      24,500-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, 
    Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 135 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

