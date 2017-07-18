Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 18, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 18 Nagpur, July 18 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, Soyabean oil in edible section and Linseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh Linseed oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in the region. Fresh rise on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,850 25,000-28,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,950 25,100-28,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,800-30,250 28,800-30,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,100-28,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,500, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 30,200, Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,100, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 679 681 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 639 642 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 678 Soyoil Solvent 636 638 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 679 Soyoil Solvent 637 640 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 687 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 686 689 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 686, Parbhani – 688, Koosnoor – 688, Solapur – 690, Supa – 690, Sangli – 692. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : 135 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.