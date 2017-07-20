Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 20, 2017

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
July 20, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 21 days ago

Nagpur, July 20 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, Castor oil reported down while coconut KP
firmed up on good seasonal demand from local traders. Trading activity in other edible and
non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good
recovery in overseas oil prices and firm trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil, according to sources
 


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed 
    and Rapeseed, oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid good supply 
     from producing regions. Downward trend on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil and 
     easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. 
     About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-28,100       25,500-28,400         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-28,200       25,600-28,500          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,800-30,200       28,800-30,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               25,200-28,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,500, Dhulia – 29,800, Hingoli – 29,900, 
    Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,700, Latur – 29,800, 
    Nanded – 29,800, Solapur – 30,000, Sangli – 30,100.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         679            679
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         639            639    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,130          1,130
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,430          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 676            676
    Soyoil Solvent                                 636            636
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 677            677
    Soyoil Solvent                                 637            637        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 685            685
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                686            685
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   685            685
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 686            686
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, 
    Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 686, Parbhani – 688,
    Koosnoor – 688, Solapur – 690, Supa – 690, Sangli – 692.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,700-25,100        24,700-25,100
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, 
    Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 13.9 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

