Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 20, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 20 Nagpur, July 20 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, Castor oil reported down while coconut KP firmed up on good seasonal demand from local traders. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in overseas oil prices and firm trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil, according to sources ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed and Rapeseed, oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. Downward trend on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,100 25,500-28,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,200 25,600-28,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,800-30,200 28,800-30,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,200-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,500, Dhulia – 29,800, Hingoli – 29,900, Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,700, Latur – 29,800, Nanded – 29,800, Solapur – 30,000, Sangli – 30,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 679 679 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 639 639 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 686, Parbhani – 688, Koosnoor – 688, Solapur – 690, Supa – 690, Sangli – 692. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,700-25,100 24,700-25,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : 13.9 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.