Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 21, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 21 Nagpur, July 21 (Reuters) – Barring a sharp rise in coconut KP oil, major edible and non-edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. Trading activity in other major edible oils reported weak because of notable hike in Americasn soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 679 679 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 639 639 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 686, Parbhani – 688, Koosnoor – 688, Solapur – 690, Supa – 690, Sangli – 692. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,700-25,100 24,700-25,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : 8.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today, Friday, in respect of death of soyabean & foodgrain broker. * * * * * *