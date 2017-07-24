FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 24, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 24, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 16 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 24, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 24, 2017

Nagpur, July 24 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section moved down at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Sharp fall on
NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment,
according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed,
    Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices marginally declined today on lack of demand from South-based traders. 
     Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
     content arrival. Depressed condition in soyabean oil & soymeaal, fresh fall on NCDEX,
     easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing 
     regions also affected prices. 
     About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,200-28,900       25,500-29,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,300-29,000       25,600-29,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,000-30,400       30,000-30,400          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               25,200-28,500
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -30,000, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 29,800, Hingoli – 29,700, 
    Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 29,700, 
    Nanded – 29,700, Solapur – 29,700, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         678            681
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         638            640    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,130          1,130
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,540          1,540
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,500          2,500

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 674            676
    Soyoil Solvent                                 634            636
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 673            677
    Soyoil Solvent                                 633            637        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 681            684
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                683            685
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   682            685
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 682            686
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 684, 
    Baramati – 682, Latur - 684, Nanded – 682, Parbhani – 684,
    Koosnoor – 684, Solapur – 686, Supa – 686, Sangli – 688.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,600-25,000      24,700-25,100
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,300, Hingoli – 26,000, 
    Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 3.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

            *    *     *    *    *    *

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.