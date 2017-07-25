FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 25, 2017
#Domestic News
July 25, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 12 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 25, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 25

Nagpur, July 25 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and Linseed & Castor oil in
non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased
offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked
up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil,
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices and reported demand from South-based traders
also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed
    and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Linseed and Castor oil in non-edible section.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing region. Fresh hike in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and good 
     recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here. 
     About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-28,750       25,000-29,600         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-28,850       25,100-29,700          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,000-30,400       30,000-30,400          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               25,200-28,600
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -30,000, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 30,200, Hingoli – 29,900, 
    Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 29,700, 
    Nanded – 29,800, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         681            678
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         641            638    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    780            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,120          1,120
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,560          1,540
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,500          2,500

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 677            675
    Soyoil Solvent                                 637            633
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 677            673
    Soyoil Solvent                                 637            633        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 684            682
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                686            684
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   685            684
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 685            683
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 687, 
    Baramati – 685, Latur - 687, Nanded – 685, Parbhani – 687,
    Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 688, Sangli – 690.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,600-25,000      24,600-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 26,000, 
    Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,200, 
    Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,000, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 1.9 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

            *    *     *    *    *    *

