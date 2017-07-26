FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 26, 2017
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Domestic News
July 26, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 14 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 26, 2017

8 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 26

Nagpur, July 26 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in Rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major edible
oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the
absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers
against inadequate stocks mainly pushed rapeseed oil prices up. Trading activity in other edible
oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in
American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices, sources said Wednesday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect upward trend in Rapeseed oil in non-edible section.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
     ample stock in ready position.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid good supply 
     from producing region. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX 
     and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment here. 
     About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-28,300       25,500-28,700         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,400       25,600-28,800          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     29,900-30,200       30,000-30,400          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  300               25,000-28,300
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -30,000, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 29,900, 
    Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 29,700, 
    Nanded – 29,800, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         681            681
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         641            641    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    780            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,120
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,560          1,560
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,500          2,500

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 677            677
    Soyoil Solvent                                 637            637
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 677            677
    Soyoil Solvent                                 637            637        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 684            684
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                686            686
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   685            685
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 685            685
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 687, 
    Baramati – 685, Latur - 687, Nanded – 685, Parbhani – 687,
    Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 688, Sangli – 690.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,600-25,000        24,600-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 26,000, 
    Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,200, 
    Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,000, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 11.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

            *    *     *    *    *    *

