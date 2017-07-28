Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 28, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 28 Nagpur, July 28 (Reuters) – Soyabean, castor and coconut KP oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined and Linseed, oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Castor and Coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing region. Notable hike in other soyabean mandis in the region and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,100 25,200-27,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,200 25,300-27,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,900-30,200 29,900-30,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,000-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 29,800, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 30,100, Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 29,700, Nanded – 29,900, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 679 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 639 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,570 1,560 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,520 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 678 676 Soyoil Solvent 638 635 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 678 675 Soyoil Solvent 635 636 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 684 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 687 684 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 688 685 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 687, Parbhani – 688, Koosnoor – 689, Solapur – 690, Sangli – 691. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 24,600-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,200, Latur – 26,200, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,000, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : 6.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *