Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 07, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 7 Nagpur, July 7 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in linseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected soyabean prices in thin trading activity. About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,000 25,300-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,100 25,400-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,300 28,500-29,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,000-27,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 30,600, Jalna – 29,700, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,300, Latur – 30,500, Nanded – 30,600, Solapur – 30,600, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 684 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 644 Cottonseed refined 660 662 Cottonseed solvent 640 642 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 710 710 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 682 683 Soyoil Solvent 641 643 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 683 Soyoil Solvent 642 643 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 688 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 687 689 JALNA Soyoil refined 686 689 NANDED Soyoil refined 688 689 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 689, Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 688, Supa – 688, Sangli – 689. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.