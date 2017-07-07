FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 07, 2017
#Domestic News
July 7, 2017 / 8:04 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 07, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 7 

Nagpur, July 7 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition on
international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed,
    rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in linseed oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready position. 
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
     content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition 
     in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected soyabean prices in thin trading 
     activity. 
     About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-28,000       25,300-28,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,100       25,400-28,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-29,300       28,500-29,300          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               25,000-27,800
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,400, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 30,600, 
    Jalna – 29,700, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,300, Latur – 30,500, 
    Nanded – 30,600, Solapur – 30,600, Sangli – 30,400.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         682            684
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         642            644    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            662
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            642
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          710            710
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,150          1,150
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 682            683
    Soyoil Solvent                                 641            643
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 682            683
    Soyoil Solvent                                 642            643        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 687            688
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                687            689
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   686            689
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 688            689
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 688, 
    Baramati – 686, Latur - 688, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 689,
    Koosnoor – 687, Solapur – 688, Supa – 688, Sangli – 689.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,600-24,000       23,600-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,400 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 24,200, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 24,200, 
    Nanded – 24,700, Parbhani – 24,000, Solapur – 24,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,600, Sangli – 25,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

