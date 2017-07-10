FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 10, 2017
#Domestic News
July 10, 2017 / 9:27 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 10, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 10

Nagpur, July 10 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices recovered at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from
crushing plants. Fresh rise on NCDEX and notable rise in Malaysian palm oil also helped to push
up prices, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, 
    rapeseed, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today recovered strongly here on good demand from South-based traders 
     amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal 
     prices also boosted sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal & soyabean oil and upward trend in 
     Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. 
     About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-28,200       25,500-28,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,400       25,400-28,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-29,500       28,500-29,500          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               25,000-28,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,500, Washim – 29,800, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 30,600, 
    Jalna – 29,700, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,300, Latur – 30,500, 
    Nanded – 30,600, Solapur – 30,700, Sangli – 30,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         684            682
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         644            642    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          710            710
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,160          1,160
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 682            680
    Soyoil Solvent                                 641            640
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 682            680
    Soyoil Solvent                                 642            640        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 689            687
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                688            685
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   687            686
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 689            686
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 690, 
    Baramati – 689, Latur - 690, Nanded – 690, Parbhani – 689,
    Koosnoor – 689, Solapur – 689, Supa – 688, Sangli – 691.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,500-25,000       24,000-24,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 25,400, Hingoli – 25,400, 
    Jalna – 25,800, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,500, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,000, Parbhani – 25,900, Solapur – 25,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 4.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

            *    *     *    *    *    *

