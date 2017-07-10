Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 10, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 10 Nagpur, July 10 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices recovered at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise on NCDEX and notable rise in Malaysian palm oil also helped to push up prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, rapeseed, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered strongly here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal & soyabean oil and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,200 25,500-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,400 25,400-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,500 28,500-29,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,000-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,500, Washim – 29,800, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 30,600, Jalna – 29,700, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,300, Latur – 30,500, Nanded – 30,600, Solapur – 30,700, Sangli – 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 684 682 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 644 642 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 710 710 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 682 680 Soyoil Solvent 641 640 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 680 Soyoil Solvent 642 640 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 689 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 686 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 690, Baramati – 689, Latur - 690, Nanded – 690, Parbhani – 689, Koosnoor – 689, Solapur – 689, Supa – 688, Sangli – 691. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,000-24,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 25,400, Hingoli – 25,400, Jalna – 25,800, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,500, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,000, Parbhani – 25,900, Solapur – 25,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : 4.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *