Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 11, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 11 Nagpur, July 11 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, rapeseed and castor oil prices in non-edible section today declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid good supply from producing regions. Trading activity in edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in American soya digam prices, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further fall in rapeseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike in other soyabean mandis in the region because of weak monsoon and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,500 25,500-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,600 25,600-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,800-30,100 28,500-29,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,200-28,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,900, Washim – 29,800, Dhulia – 30,700, Hingoli – 30,600, Jalna – 30,700, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,500, Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,700, Sangli – 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 684 684 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 644 644 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 710 710 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 682 682 Soyoil Solvent 641 642 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 682 Soyoil Solvent 642 642 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 689 689 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 690, Baramati – 689, Latur - 690, Nanded – 690, Parbhani – 689, Koosnoor – 689, Solapur – 689, Supa – 688, Sangli – 691. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 25,400, Hingoli – 25,400, Jalna – 25,800, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,800, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,000, Parbhani – 25,900, Solapur – 25,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : 2.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *