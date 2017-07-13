FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 13, 2017
#Domestic News
July 13, 2017 / 8:48 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 13, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 13

Nagpur, July 13 (Reuters) – Sunflower oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming trend
in producing region. Trading activity in major edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no
trader was in mood for any commitment because of sharp fall in soyabean oil on NCDEX and easy
condition overseas edible oils, according to sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed,
    castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
     ample stock in ready position.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
     from producing regions. Notable rise in other soyabean mandi in the region and 
     repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. 
     About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-28,100       25,000-27,750         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,200       25,100-27,850          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,800-30,250       28,800-30,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               25,000-28,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,800, Dhulia – 30,600, Hingoli – 30,100, 
    Jalna – 30,300, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,000, 
    Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         686            686
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         646            646    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            710
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,140
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,500
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 683            683
    Soyoil Solvent                                 643            643
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 684            684
    Soyoil Solvent                                 644            644        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 691            691
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                690            690
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   689            689
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 691            691
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 692, 
    Baramati – 690, Latur - 692, Nanded – 691, Parbhani – 691,
    Koosnoor – 690, Solapur – 692, Supa – 692, Sangli – 693.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,500-25,000        24,500-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,800, Hingoli – 26,000, 
    Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,800, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,200

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively..

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

