a month ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 14, 2017
#Domestic News
July 14, 2017 / 8:40 AM / a month ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 14, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 14

Nagpur, July 14 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand
from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, weak
trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin
trading activity, sources said Friday.




                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
    castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
     from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported 
     demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. 
     About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-28,500       25,000-28,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-28,600       25,100-28,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,800-30,250       28,800-30,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  400               25,300-28,200
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,800, Dhulia – 30,600, Hingoli – 30,100, 
    Jalna – 30,300, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,000, 
    Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         684            686
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         644            646    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,140
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,500
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 681            683
    Soyoil Solvent                                 641            643
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 682            684
    Soyoil Solvent                                 642            644        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 689            691
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                688            692
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   687            690
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 689            691
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 690, 
    Baramati – 688, Latur - 690, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 690,
    Koosnoor – 690, Solapur – 692, Supa – 692, Sangli – 692.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,500-25,000        24,500-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,800, Hingoli – 26,000, 
    Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,800, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,200

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 1.4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

0 : 0
