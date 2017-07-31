Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 31, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 31 Nagpur, July 31 (Reuters) – Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased festival season offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean and Cottonseed SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered sharply here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Fresh hike in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, good recovery in soymeal, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,700-29,400 26,200-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,800-29,500 26,300-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,900-30,300 29,900-30,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 26,000-29,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 29,800, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500, Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,500, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 685 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 647 Cottonseed refined 670 660 Cottonseed solvent 650 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,570 1,570 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,520 2,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 682 Soyoil Solvent 648 641 Cottonseed refined 670 660 Cottonseed solvent 650 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 688 683 Soyoil Solvent 648 640 Cottonseed refined oil 670 660 Cottonseed solvent 650 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 695 689 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 697 692 JALNA Soyoil refined 697 691 NANDED Soyoil refined 698 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 698, Baramati – 696, Latur - 698, Nanded – 697, Parbhani – 698, Koosnoor – 699, Solapur – 700, Sangli – 701. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,100-25,500 24,600-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,900 Akola – 25,300, Washim – 25,400, Dhulia – 26,400, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,400, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 26,600, Nanded – 26,400, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,400, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,300, Sangli – 27,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : 0.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.