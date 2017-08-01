Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 1, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-August 1 Nagpur, August 1 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of firm trend in overseas edible oils, adopting `wait and watch’ move, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Weak trend on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-29,300 26,000-29,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-29,400 26,100-29,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,900-30,300 29,900-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,200-29,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 29,800, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500, Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,500, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 692 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 652 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,570 1,570 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,520 2,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 695 695 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 697 697 JALNA Soyoil refined 697 697 NANDED Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 698, Baramati – 696, Latur - 698, Nanded – 697, Parbhani – 698, Koosnoor – 699, Solapur – 700, Sangli – 701. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,100-25,500 25,100-25,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,900 Akola – 25,300, Washim – 25,400, Dhulia – 26,400, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,400, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 26,600, Nanded – 26,400, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,400, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,300, Sangli – 27,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *