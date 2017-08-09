Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 09, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-August 9 Nagpur, August 9 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices today rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Fresh rise on NCDEX and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices. Heavy rains since past two days in the regions affected trading activity, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of heavy rains since last two days. Good recovery in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-28,150 26,100-28,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-28,250 26,200-28,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 25,600-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,000, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 30,900, Jalna – 29,900, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 30,700, Nanded – 30,900, Solapur – 30,900, Sangli – 31,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 682 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 642 Cottonseed refined 685 680 Cottonseed solvent 665 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 683 Soyoil Solvent 645 643 Cottonseed refined 683 680 Cottonseed solvent 663 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 683 Soyoil Solvent 645 644 Cottonseed refined oil 685 680 Cottonseed solvent 665 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 692 689 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 692 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 693 690 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 689 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 694, Baramati – 693, Latur - 694, Nanded – 692, Parbhani – 694, Koosnoor – 694, Solapur – 692, Sangli – 695. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,200-25,600 25,200-25,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,900 Akola – 25,500, Washim – 25,400, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 27,000, Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,400, Khamgaon – 25,500, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,400, Parbhani – 26,200, Solapur – 26,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,300, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : 29.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with intermittent rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.