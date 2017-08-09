FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 09, 2017
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 9, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 5 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 09, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-August 9

Nagpur, August 9 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices today rose up in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a
firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya
digam recovered smartly. Fresh rise on NCDEX and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil
prices also fuelled prices. Heavy rains since past two days in the regions affected trading
activity, according to sources.



                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and 
    Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Cottonseed oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee 
     (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from 
     producing regions because of heavy rains since last two days. Good recovery in 
     soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from 
     South-based plants also pushed up prices. 
     About 100 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    26,500-28,150       26,100-28,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    26,600-28,250       26,200-28,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-30,000       28,500-30,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  100               25,600-28,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,000, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 30,900, 
    Jalna – 29,900, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 30,700, 
    Nanded – 30,900, Solapur – 30,900, Sangli – 31,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         685            682
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         645            642    
    Cottonseed refined                             685            680
    Cottonseed solvent                             665            660
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,140
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,550          2,550

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 685            683
    Soyoil Solvent                                 645            643
    Cottonseed refined                             683            680
    Cottonseed solvent                             663            660

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 685            683
    Soyoil Solvent                                 645            644        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         685          680 
    Cottonseed solvent                             665            660

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 692            689
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                692            690
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   693            690
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 692            689
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 694, 
    Baramati – 693, Latur - 694, Nanded – 692, Parbhani – 694,
    Koosnoor – 694, Solapur – 692, Sangli – 695.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,200-25,600        25,200-25,600
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,900 
    Akola – 25,500, Washim – 25,400, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 27,000, 
    Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,400, Khamgaon – 25,500, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,400, Parbhani – 26,200, Solapur – 26,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,300, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 29.7 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with intermittent rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be
around and 28 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.