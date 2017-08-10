FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 10, 2017
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes
North Korea - U.S. standoff
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes
#Domestic News
August 10, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 3 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 10, 2017

8 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-August 10

Nagpur, August 10 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch’ move because of fresh rise in Malaysian palm oil and American soya
digam prices, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from South-based 
     traders amid increased supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in 
     international soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee 
     (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Weak trend in soymeal, no 
     takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high 
     moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. 
     About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    26,500-28,400       26,500-28,600         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    26,600-28,500       26,600-28,700          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,500-30,000       28,500-30,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               26,000-28,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 30,000, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 30,700, 
    Jalna – 29,900, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 30,400, 
    Nanded – 30,700, Solapur – 30,800, Sangli – 31,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         681            681
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         641            641    
    Cottonseed refined                             680            680
    Cottonseed solvent                             660            660
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    770            770
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,140
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,550          2,550

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 680            680
    Soyoil Solvent                                 640            640
    Cottonseed refined                             680            680
    Cottonseed solvent                             660            660

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 680            680
    Soyoil Solvent                                 640            640        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         685          685 
    Cottonseed solvent                             665            665

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 689            689
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                688            688
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   690            690
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 689            689
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 691, 
    Baramati – 688, Latur - 690, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 690,
    Koosnoor – 690, Solapur – 689, Sangli – 690.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,000-25,400        25,200-25,600
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,900 
    Akola – 25,500, Washim – 25,400, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 27,000, 
    Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,400, Khamgaon – 25,000, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,400, Parbhani – 26,200, Solapur – 26,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,300, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 16.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rains. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

