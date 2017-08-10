Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 10, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-August 10 Nagpur, August 10 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch’ move because of fresh rise in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid increased supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Weak trend in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-28,400 26,500-28,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-28,500 26,600-28,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 26,000-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola - 30,000, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 30,700, Jalna – 29,900, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 30,400, Nanded – 30,700, Solapur – 30,800, Sangli – 31,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 681 681 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 641 641 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil Solvent 640 640 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil Solvent 640 640 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 689 689 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 690 690 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 691, Baramati – 688, Latur - 690, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 690, Koosnoor – 690, Solapur – 689, Sangli – 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,000-25,400 25,200-25,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,900 Akola – 25,500, Washim – 25,400, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 27,000, Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,400, Khamgaon – 25,000, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,400, Parbhani – 26,200, Solapur – 26,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,300, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : 16.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *