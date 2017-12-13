Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 13, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 13 Nagpur, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Prices of Coconut KP oil shot up in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra on stockists buying support triggered by a surge in coconut producing regions. This oil was in keen demand among Vanaspati millers and retailers on account of the festive season. Short supply from producing regions and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh coconut oil prices also helped to push up prices, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, soyabean oil today reported down here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect sharp rise in Coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Increased demand for Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-29,500 26,500-29,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-29,600 26,600-29,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,200-30,900 30,200-30,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 25,300-29,700 Amravati 1,000 25,300-30,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,200 25,500-29,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,000, Dhulia – 30,700, Hingoli – 31,600, Jalna – 30,250, Koosnoor – 31,000, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 31,000, Nanded – 31,100, Solapur – 31,100, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,200 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 743 743 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 703 706 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 800 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,350 3,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 737 741 Soyoil Solvent 697 698 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 739 739 Soyoil Solvent 698 698 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 738 741 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 744 750 JALNA Soyoil refined 744 748 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 729 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 747, Baramati – 747, Latur - 743, Parbhani – 746, Koosnoor – 750, Solapur – 743, Sangli – 746. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 24,500, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,600, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,3800, Sangli – 24,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 13 Nagpur, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. About 500 bags of gram and 200 bags of tuar reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported higher in open market here on good marriage season demand from local traders. * Masoor varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local trasders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,150, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,525-4,675, Gram Super best – 7,300-7,500 * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-3,750 3,500-3,700 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,765-3,924 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,525-1,680 1,600-1,698 Gram Super Best Bold 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Desi gram Raw 4,550-4,860 4,600-4,900 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,000 12,400-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Tuar Gavarani New 4,150-4,250 4,100-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,950 4,650-4,900 Masoor dal best 5,100-5,400 5,000-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,700-4,950 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Moong Mogar Medium 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,500 5,600-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,800 5,600-6,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,200-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,700 2,300-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,600 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-14,000 10,200-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-7,500 5,300-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)