Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 13, 2017
#Domestic News
December 13, 2017 / 9:08 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 13

Nagpur, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Prices of Coconut KP oil shot up in Vidarbha region on Western
Maharashtra on stockists buying support triggered by a surge in coconut producing regions. This
oil was in keen demand among Vanaspati millers and retailers on account of the festive season.
Short supply from producing regions and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh coconut oil prices also
helped to push up prices, sources said Friday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Meanwhile, soyabean oil today reported down here on lack of demand from local traders
    amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. 
  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect sharp rise in Coconut KP oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in limited deals. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices today firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight 
    supply from producing regions. Increased demand for Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices 
    and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
    About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    27,000-29,500       26,500-29,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    27,100-29,600       26,600-29,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,200-30,900       30,200-30,900          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,500               25,300-29,700
    Amravati               1,000               25,300-30,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,200            25,500-29,700 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,000, Dhulia – 30,700, Hingoli – 31,600, 
    Jalna – 30,250, Koosnoor – 31,000, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 31,000, 
    Nanded – 31,100, Solapur – 31,100, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.              n.a.             1,800-2,200
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         743            743
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         703            706    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    800            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,350          3,300

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 737            741
    Soyoil Solvent                                 697            698
    Cottonseed refined                             760            760
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            740

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 739            739
    Soyoil Solvent                                 698            698        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 738            741
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                744            750
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   744            748
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 728            729
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 747, 
    Baramati – 747, Latur - 743, Parbhani – 746, Koosnoor – 750, Solapur – 743, 
    Sangli – 746.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,000-23,500       23,000-23,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 24,500, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,600, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,3800, Sangli – 24,600

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-December 13

Nagpur, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions.
Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also
helped to push up prices.
About 500 bags of gram and 200 bags of tuar reported for auctions in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported higher in open market here on good 
     marriage season demand from local traders.

   * Masoor varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local
     trasders.
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,000-4,150, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 8,200-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,300, Gram – 4,525-4,675, Gram Super best 
    – 7,300-7,500

   * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,600-3,750         3,500-3,700
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                n.a.                3,765-3,924
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,525-1,680        1,600-1,698
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,000-6,400        6,000-6,400
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            4,550-4,600        4,550-4,600
     Desi gram Raw                4,550-4,860         4,600-4,900
     Gram Kabuli                12,400-13,000        12,400-13,000
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,200-6,400        6,200-6,400
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,900-6,100        5,900-6,100
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,100-5,300        5,100-5,300
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,150-4,250        4,100-4,200
     Tuar Karnataka             4,700-4,950        4,650-4,900
     Masoor dal best            5,100-5,400        5,000-5,400
     Masoor dal medium            4,700-4,950        4,600-4,800
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,200-7,600         7,200-7,600
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,600-6,900        6,600-6,900
     Moong dal Chilka            5,600-6,500        5,600-6,500
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500       8,500-9,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,000-7,500        6,000-7,500    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,600-6,800        5,600-6,800     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,300-5,500        5,200-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-2,900         2,800-2,950
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        2,900-3,000
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    3,400-3,800        3,400-3,800   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,600        3,100-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,300-2,700        2,300-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,500        3,000-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        2,800-2,900        2,800-2,900    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,600   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,250-3,600        3,250-3,600    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      4,900-5,200        4,900-5,200
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,200-14,000        10,200-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-7,500        5,300-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

