Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 15, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 15 Nagpur, Dec 15 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch’ move, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to Soyabean oil & soymeal since last four sessions, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and weak overseas soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 2,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,100 26,000-29,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,200 26,100-29,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,100 30,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 25,300-29,300 Amravati 1,000 25,000-29,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,200 25,000-29,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,000, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,200, Jalna – 30,200, Koosnoor – 31,200, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,300, Nanded – 30,800, Solapur – 30,500, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan 9,000 1,900-2,400 1,800-2,200 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 743 743 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 703 706 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 800 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,350 3,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 737 741 Soyoil Solvent 697 698 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 739 739 Soyoil Solvent 698 698 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 738 741 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 744 750 JALNA Soyoil refined 744 748 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 729 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 747, Baramati – 747, Latur - 743, Parbhani – 746, Koosnoor – 750, Solapur – 743, Sangli – 746. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,600, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 24,100, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.