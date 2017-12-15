FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 15, 2017
#Domestic News
December 15, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 15, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 15

Nagpur, Dec 15 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch’ move, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today reported static here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices today suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to 
    Soyabean oil & soymeal since last four sessions, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh 
    soyabean prices and weak overseas soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
    About 2,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
           Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-29,100       26,000-29,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-29,200       26,100-29,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,100       30,500-31,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,500               25,300-29,300
    Amravati               1,000               25,000-29,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,200            25,000-29,100 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,000, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,200, 
    Jalna – 30,200, Koosnoor – 31,200, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,300, 
    Nanded – 30,800, Solapur – 30,500, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            9,000              1,900-2,400      1,800-2,200
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         743            743
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         703            706    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    800            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,350          3,350

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 737            741
    Soyoil Solvent                                 697            698
    Cottonseed refined                             760            760
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            740

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 739            739
    Soyoil Solvent                                 698            698        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 738            741
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                744            750
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   744            748
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 728            729
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 747, 
    Baramati – 747, Latur - 743, Parbhani – 746, Koosnoor – 750, Solapur – 743, 
    Sangli – 746.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,000-23,500       23,000-23,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,600, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 24,100, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
