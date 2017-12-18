Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 18, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 18 Nagpur, Dec 18 (Reuters) – Linseed and Rapeseed oil in non-edible section today declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling amid good supply from producing regions. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher also affected prices. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further fall in Linseed and Rapeseed oils. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,000 25,500-29,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,100 25,600-29,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,600-31,200 30,600-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 25,200-28,700 Amravati 1,000 25,000-29,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,000-29,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,000, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,700, Jalna – 30,200, Koosnoor – 31,300, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,700, Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 31,250. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan 12,000 1,900-2,552 1,900-2,400 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 743 743 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 703 706 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,370 3,370 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 737 737 Soyoil Solvent 697 697 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 739 739 Soyoil Solvent 698 698 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 738 738 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 744 744 JALNA Soyoil refined 744 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 747, Baramati – 747, Latur - 743, Parbhani – 746, Koosnoor – 750, Solapur – 743, Sangli – 746. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,600, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 24,100, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.