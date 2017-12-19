Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 19, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 19 Nagpur, Dec 19 (Reuters) – Coconut KP oil today shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by local traders. Sharp rise in producing regions and weak supply also fuelled prices. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, Soyabean and Castor oil today reported down in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,000 25,300-29,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,100 25,400-29,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,000 30,600-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-28,700 Amravati 1,000 25,000-29,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,300-29,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,500, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,600, Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,300, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,900, Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 30,500, Sangli – 31,250. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 741 743 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 701 706 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,420 3,370 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 737 Soyoil Solvent 695 697 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 739 739 Soyoil Solvent 698 698 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 736 738 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 742 744 JALNA Soyoil refined 742 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 745, Baramati – 745, Latur - 741, Parbhani – 744, Koosnoor – 748, Solapur – 741, Sangli – 744. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,600, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 24,300, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 22,900, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,200, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 8.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.