FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 19, 2017
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 19, 2017 / 8:22 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 19, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 19

Nagpur, Dec 19 (Reuters) – Coconut KP oil today shot up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by local traders. Sharp rise in producing regions and weak
supply also fuelled prices. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak
as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil,
sources said Tuesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Meanwhile, Soyabean and Castor oil today reported down in absence of buyers amid 
    profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower and coconut KP oil ruled 
    steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in limited deals. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices today moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and 
    fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-29,000       25,300-29,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-29,100       25,400-29,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,000       30,600-31,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,000-28,700
    Amravati               1,000               25,000-29,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            25,300-29,400 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,500, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,600, 
    Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,300, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,900, 
    Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 30,500, Sangli – 31,250.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         741            743
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         701            706    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,420          3,370

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 735            737
    Soyoil Solvent                                 695            697
    Cottonseed refined                             760            760
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            740

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 739            739
    Soyoil Solvent                                 698            698        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 736            738
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                742            744
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   742            744
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 728            730
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 745, 
    Baramati – 745, Latur - 741, Parbhani – 744, Koosnoor – 748, Solapur – 741, 
    Sangli – 744.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,000-23,500       23,000-23,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,600, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 24,300, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,200, Khamgaon – 22,900, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 24,200, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,000, Sangli – 24,300

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 8.9 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.