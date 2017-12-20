FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 20, 2017
#Domestic News
December 20, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 5 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 20, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 20

Nagpur, Dec 20 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices moved down
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported
downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Meanwhile, Castor and Coconut KP oil today zoomed up here on increased seasonal 
    demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and Rapeseed oil ruled 
    steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean and Cottonseed oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today reported static on lack of demand from local traders amid ample 
    stock in ready position. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices today showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content arrival. Fresh fall in Soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend 
    in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment limited deals.
    About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-28,900       25,000-29,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-29,000       25,100-29,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,600-31,200       30,600-31,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,000-28,600
    Amravati               1,000               25,100-29,300 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            25,300-29,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,500, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,700, 
    Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,400, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,000, 
    Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 31,000, Sangli – 31,250.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            11,000          1,950-2,600    1,900-2,600
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         741            743
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         701            706    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,420

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 735            737
    Soyoil Solvent                                 695            697
    Cottonseed refined                             760            760
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            740

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 740            740
    Soyoil Solvent                                 698            698        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 740            742
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                742            744
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   742            744
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 728            730
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 745, 
    Baramati – 745, Latur - 740, Parbhani – 744, Koosnoor – 748, Solapur – 741, 
    Sangli – 744.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000       23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 24,700, Hingoli – 24,500, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,600, Latur – 24,500, 
    Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,000, Sangli – 24,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 9.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


