Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 20, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 20 Nagpur, Dec 20 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, Castor and Coconut KP oil today zoomed up here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and Rapeseed oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in Soyabean and Cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported static on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment limited deals. About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,900 25,000-29,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,000 25,100-29,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,600-31,200 30,600-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-28,600 Amravati 1,000 25,100-29,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,300-29,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,500, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,700, Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,400, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,000, Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 31,000, Sangli – 31,250. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan 11,000 1,950-2,600 1,900-2,600 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 741 743 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 701 706 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,420 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 737 Soyoil Solvent 695 697 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 740 Soyoil Solvent 698 698 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 740 742 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 742 744 JALNA Soyoil refined 742 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 745, Baramati – 745, Latur - 740, Parbhani – 744, Koosnoor – 748, Solapur – 741, Sangli – 744. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 24,700, Hingoli – 24,500, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,600, Latur – 24,500, Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,000, Sangli – 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 9.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.