Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 21, 2017
December 21, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 5 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 21

Nagpur, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today received a sever jolt in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by
higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put
pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil and
American soya digam prices also affected trading activity here, sources said Thursday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut 
    KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect weak trend in Soyabean and Cottonseed oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices today reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
    from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries 
    from South-based millers also pushed up prices.
    About 2,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-29,300       25,000-29,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-29,400       25,100-29,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,600-31,200       30,600-31,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,000-28,900
    Amravati               1,000               25,100-29,300 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            25,000-29,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,800, 
    Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,400, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,100, 
    Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 31,100, Sangli – 31,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            11,000          1,950-2,600    1,900-2,600
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         736            741
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         696            701    
    Cottonseed refined                             750            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             730            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 730            735
    Soyoil Solvent                                 690            695
    Cottonseed refined                             755            760
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            740

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 735            740
    Soyoil Solvent                                 695            698        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 735            738
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                737            742
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   738            740
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 725            728
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 740, 
    Baramati – 740, Latur - 736, Parbhani – 740, Koosnoor – 743, Solapur – 736, 
    Sangli – 739.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000       23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 24,500, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,500, Khamgaon – 23,300, Latur – 24,500, 
    Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,500, Sangli – 24,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

