Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 21, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 21 Nagpur, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today received a sever jolt in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices also affected trading activity here, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in Soyabean and Cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices. About 2,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,300 25,000-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,400 25,100-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,600-31,200 30,600-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-28,900 Amravati 1,000 25,100-29,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,000-29,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,800, Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,400, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,100, Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 31,100, Sangli – 31,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan 11,000 1,950-2,600 1,900-2,600 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 736 741 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 696 701 Cottonseed refined 750 755 Cottonseed solvent 730 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 735 Soyoil Solvent 690 695 Cottonseed refined 755 760 Cottonseed solvent 735 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 735 740 Soyoil Solvent 695 698 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 735 738 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 737 742 JALNA Soyoil refined 738 740 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 740, Baramati – 740, Latur - 736, Parbhani – 740, Koosnoor – 743, Solapur – 736, Sangli – 739. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 24,500, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,500, Khamgaon – 23,300, Latur – 24,500, Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,500, Sangli – 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.