Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 22, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 22 Nagpur, Dec 22 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Good supply from producing regions and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices also pulled down these oil prices, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in Sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward tred in Soyabean and Cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil in last two sessions, no takers to soymeal and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,200 25,000-29,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,300 25,100-29,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,000 30,600-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-28,800 Amravati 1,000 25,000-29,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,400-28,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,300, Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,200, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,400, Nanded – 31,100, Solapur – 30,900, Sangli – 31,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan 10,000 1,850-2,515 1,950-2,600 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 732 736 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 692 694 Cottonseed refined 740 750 Cottonseed solvent 720 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,530 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 735 Soyoil Solvent 685 690 Cottonseed refined 740 750 Cottonseed solvent 720 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 730 734 Soyoil Solvent 690 695 Cottonseed refined oil 740 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 733 735 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 734 737 JALNA Soyoil refined 734 737 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 737, Baramati – 736, Latur - 735, Parbhani – 737, Koosnoor – 738, Solapur – 734, Sangli – 736. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,500, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,300, Latur – 24,500, Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,500, Sangli – 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.