Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 22, 2017
#Domestic News
December 22, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 4 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 22, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 22

Nagpur, Dec 22 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today declined further in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher
imports amid weak global cues. Good supply from producing regions and weak trend in Madhya
Pradesh Soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil and
American soya digam prices also pulled down these oil prices, sources said Friday.



                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut 
    KP oil ruled steady here in Sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect downward tred in Soyabean and Cottonseed oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from local crushing plants 
    amid ample stock in ready position. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor 
    quality arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil in last two sessions, no takers to 
    soymeal and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices.
    About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-29,200       25,000-29,400         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-29,300       25,100-29,500          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,000       30,600-31,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,000-28,800
    Amravati               1,000               25,000-29,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            25,400-28,800 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 30,900, Hingoli – 31,300, 
    Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,200, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,400, 
    Nanded – 31,100, Solapur – 30,900, Sangli – 31,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            10,000          1,850-2,515    1,950-2,600
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         732            736
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         692            694    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            750
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            730
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,530          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 730            735
    Soyoil Solvent                                 685            690
    Cottonseed refined                             740            750
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            730

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 730            734
    Soyoil Solvent                                 690            695        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         740          750 
    Cottonseed solvent                             730            730

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 733            735
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                734            737
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   734            737
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 725            728
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 737, 
    Baramati – 736, Latur - 735, Parbhani – 737, Koosnoor – 738, Solapur – 734, 
    Sangli – 736.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000      23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,100, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,500, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,300, Latur – 24,500, 
    Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,500, Sangli – 24,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.