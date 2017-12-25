Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 25, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 25 Nagpur, Dec 25 (Reuters) – Coconut KP oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on coconut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak because of closure of international oil market on the of Christmas celebration, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, Castor oil today zoomed up here on increased seasonal demand from local traders. * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and Rapeseed oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in Coconut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered here on renewed buying support from South-based traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,200-29,100 25,000-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,300-29,200 25,100-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-29,000 Amravati 1,000 25,200-29,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,000-29,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 31,200, Hingoli – 31,300, Jalna – 30,700, Koosnoor – 31,200, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,200, Nanded – 30,600, Solapur – 30,900, Sangli – 31,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-2,515 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 738 738 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 698 698 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,530 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,400 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 734 734 Soyoil Solvent 694 694 Cottonseed refined 698 698 Cottonseed solvent 678 678 AKOLA Soyoil refined 733 733 Soyoil Solvent 693 693 Cottonseed refined oil 709 709 Cottonseed solvent 689 789 DHULIA Soyoil refined 735 735 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 734 734 JALNA Soyoil refined 738 738 NANDED Soyoil refined 720 720 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 737, Baramati – 736, Latur - 719, Parbhani – 737, Koosnoor – 738, Solapur – 720, Sangli – 736. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,800-24,300 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,300, Latur – 24,500, Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,500, Sangli – 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.