Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 25, 2017
December 25, 2017 / 8:12 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 25

Nagpur, Dec 25 (Reuters) – Coconut KP oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in
demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on coconut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks
and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices. Trading activity in other edible
oils reported weak because of closure of international oil market on the of Christmas
celebration, sources said Monday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Meanwhile, Castor oil today zoomed up here on increased seasonal demand from local 
    traders.
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and 
    Rapeseed oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further fall in Coconut oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today recovered here on renewed buying support from South-based 
    traders.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
    from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported 
    demand from South-based plants also boosted prices.
    About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,200-29,100       25,000-29,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,300-29,200       25,100-29,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,000       30,500-31,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,000-29,000
    Amravati               1,000               25,200-29,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            25,000-29,100 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 31,200, Hingoli – 31,300, 
    Jalna – 30,700, Koosnoor – 31,200, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,600, Solapur – 30,900, Sangli – 31,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           1,850-2,515
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         738            738
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         698            698    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,530
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,400          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 734            734
    Soyoil Solvent                                 694            694
    Cottonseed refined                             698            698
    Cottonseed solvent                             678            678

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 733            733
    Soyoil Solvent                                 693            693        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         709          709 
    Cottonseed solvent                             689            789

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 735            735
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                734            734
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   738            738
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 720            720
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 737, 
    Baramati – 736, Latur - 719, Parbhani – 737, Koosnoor – 738, Solapur – 720, 
    Sangli – 736.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,800-24,300      23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,300, Latur – 24,500, 
    Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,500, Sangli – 24,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
