Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 26, 2017
#Domestic News
December 26, 2017 / 7:49 AM / in a day

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 26, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 26

Nagpur, Dec 26 (Reuters) – The slide in coconut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply
from producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of fresh fall in producing regions.
Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported down as no trader was in mood for
any commitment because of closure of international oil market, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and 
    Rapeseed, Castor oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect downward trend in Coconut oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply 
    from producing regions. Upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated 
    enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
    About 1,200 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,800-29,100       25,200-29,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,900-29,200       25,300-29,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,000       30,500-31,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,400-29,200
    Amravati               1,000               25,200-29,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            25,200-29,100 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 31,200, Hingoli – 31,500, 
    Jalna – 30,700, Koosnoor – 31,200, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 30,900, 
    Nanded – 31,300, Solapur – 31,000, Sangli – 31,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           1,850-2,515
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         738            738
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         698            698    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,350          3,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 734            734
    Soyoil Solvent                                 694            694
    Cottonseed refined                             698            698
    Cottonseed solvent                             678            678

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 733            733
    Soyoil Solvent                                 693            693        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         709          709 
    Cottonseed solvent                             689            789

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 735            735
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                734            734
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   738            738
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 720            720
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 737, 
    Baramati – 736, Latur - 735, Parbhani – 737, Koosnoor – 738, Solapur – 730, 
    Sangli – 736.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,000-23,500      23,000-23,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 23,500, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,400, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,300, Latur – 24,500, 
    Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,300, Sangli – 24,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
