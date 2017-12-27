Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 27, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 27 Nagpur, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices today rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders. Notable hike in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Fresh hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-29,400 26,000-29,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-29,500 26,100-29,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,900-29,200 Amravati 1,000 25,700-29,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,000-29,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Khamgaon – 30,400, Dhulia – 31,200, Hingoli – 31,700, Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,200, Nandurbar – 31,300, Latur – 31,100, Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 31,200, Sangli – 31,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-2,515 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 737 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 698 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,350 3,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 736 734 Soyoil Solvent 696 694 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 736 733 Soyoil Solvent 696 693 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 741 735 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 739 734 JALNA Soyoil refined 741 738 NANDED Soyoil refined 735 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 741, Baramati – 742, Latur - 740, Parbhani – 741, Koosnoor – 742, Solapur – 740, Sangli – 742. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 24,400, Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,300, Latur – 24,500, Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,300, Sangli – 25,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 7.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.