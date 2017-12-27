FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 27, 2017
#Domestic News
December 27, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 27

Nagpur, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices today rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered
smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled
prices, according to sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and 
    Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean oil.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders. 
    Notable hike in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin 
    supply from producing regions. Fresh hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh 
    soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices.
    About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    26,500-29,400       26,000-29,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    26,600-29,500       26,100-29,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,000       30,500-31,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,900-29,200
    Amravati               1,000               25,700-29,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            26,000-29,200 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Khamgaon – 30,400, Dhulia – 31,200, 
    Hingoli – 31,700, Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,200, Nandurbar – 31,300, 
    Latur – 31,100, Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 31,200, Sangli – 31,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           1,850-2,515
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         740            737
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         700            698    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,350          3,350

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 736            734
    Soyoil Solvent                                 696            694
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 736            733
    Soyoil Solvent                                 696            693        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         740          740 
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 741            735
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                739            734
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   741            738
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 735            730
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 741, 
    Baramati – 742, Latur - 740, Parbhani – 741, Koosnoor – 742, Solapur – 740, 
    Sangli – 742.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,500-24,000      23,000-23,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 24,400, 
    Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,300, Latur – 24,500, 
    Nanded – 24,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,300, Sangli – 25,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 7.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

