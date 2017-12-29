FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 29, 2017
#Domestic News
December 29, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 29, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 29

Nagpur, Dec 29 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
and downward trend on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and 
    Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based 
    traders.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high 
    moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in overseas 
    soybean prices and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected 
    sentiment. 
    About 1,100 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    26,000-29,600       26,200-29,700         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    26,100-29,750       26,300-29,800          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,500-31,000       30,500-31,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,900-29,200
    Amravati               1,000               25,800-29,100 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            26,000-29,000 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Khamgaon – 30,200, Dhulia – 31,600, 
    Hingoli – 31,600, Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,500, Nandurbar – 31,400, 
    Latur – 31,200, Nanded – 30,700, Solapur – 31,300, Sangli – 31,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           1,850-2,515
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         739            741
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         699            701    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    790            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,350          3,350

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 736            737
    Soyoil Solvent                                 696            697
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 736            737
    Soyoil Solvent                                 696            697        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         740          740 
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 741            744
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                740            742
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   740            742
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 738            739
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 741, 
    Baramati – 740, Latur - 741, Parbhani – 741, Koosnoor – 742, Solapur – 741, 
    Sangli – 741.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,900-24,400      23,500-24,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 
    Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,600, Hingoli – 24,500, 
    Jalna – 24,500, Nandurbar – 24,500, Khamgaon – 23,600, Latur – 24,300, 
    Nanded – 24,600, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,300, Sangli – 24,700

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 8.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
