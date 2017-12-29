Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 29, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 29 Nagpur, Dec 29 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market and downward trend on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed and Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in overseas soybean prices and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 1,100 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-29,600 26,200-29,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-29,750 26,300-29,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,900-29,200 Amravati 1,000 25,800-29,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,000-29,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,100, Washim – 30,600, Khamgaon – 30,200, Dhulia – 31,600, Hingoli – 31,600, Jalna – 31,000, Koosnoor – 31,500, Nandurbar – 31,400, Latur – 31,200, Nanded – 30,700, Solapur – 31,300, Sangli – 31,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-2,515 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 739 741 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 699 701 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,350 3,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 736 737 Soyoil Solvent 696 697 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 736 737 Soyoil Solvent 696 697 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 741 744 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 740 742 JALNA Soyoil refined 740 742 NANDED Soyoil refined 738 739 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 741, Baramati – 740, Latur - 741, Parbhani – 741, Koosnoor – 742, Solapur – 741, Sangli – 741. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,900-24,400 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 Akola – 24,000, Washim – 24,300, Dhulia – 24,600, Hingoli – 24,500, Jalna – 24,500, Nandurbar – 24,500, Khamgaon – 23,600, Latur – 24,300, Nanded – 24,600, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,300, Sangli – 24,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 8.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.