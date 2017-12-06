FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 6, 2017
December 6, 2017 / 9:13 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 6, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 6

Nagpur, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports. Fall in demand from
millers and retailers also put pressure on these oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, fresh fall on
NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading
activity, sources said Wednesday.

VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Meanwhile, coconut KP oil recovered further on renewed seasonal demand from local 
    traders.
  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor
    oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect easy condition Soyabean oil prices here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today recovered on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh 
    rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices today firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak 
    supply from producing regions. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh 
    soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices.
    About 2,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-30,000       25,000-30,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-30,100       24,400-29,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,200-30,900       30,200-30,700          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,000-29,700
    Amravati               1,000               24,800-29,900 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            25,200-29,700 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,000, Dhulia – 30,700, Hingoli – 31,600, 
    Jalna – 30,250, Koosnoor – 31,000, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 31,000, 
    Nanded – 30,300, Solapur – 31,200, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.              n.a.             1,800-2,200
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         746            750
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         706            710    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            750
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            740
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    800            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,280
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,200          3,200

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 742            748
    Soyoil Solvent                                 702            709
    Cottonseed refined                             760            760
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            740

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 742            747
    Soyoil Solvent                                 702            707        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          760 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            740

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 750            753
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                753            756
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   750            756
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 730            735
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 752, 
    Baramati – 754, Latur - 751, Parbhani – 752, Koosnoor – 753, Solapur – 748, 
    Sangli – 750.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,000-23,500       22,700-23,200
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,500, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 23,200, Khamgaon – 22,500, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,3800, Sangli – 24,100

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.7 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


