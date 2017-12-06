Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 6, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 6 Nagpur, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on these oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, coconut KP oil recovered further on renewed seasonal demand from local traders. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition Soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 2,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-30,000 25,000-30,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-30,100 24,400-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,200-30,900 30,200-30,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-29,700 Amravati 1,000 24,800-29,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-29,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,000, Dhulia – 30,700, Hingoli – 31,600, Jalna – 30,250, Koosnoor – 31,000, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 31,000, Nanded – 30,300, Solapur – 31,200, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,200 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 746 750 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 706 710 Cottonseed refined 755 750 Cottonseed solvent 735 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 800 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,200 3,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 748 Soyoil Solvent 702 709 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 742 747 Soyoil Solvent 702 707 Cottonseed refined oil 755 760 Cottonseed solvent 735 740 DHULIA Soyoil refined 750 753 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 753 756 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 756 NANDED Soyoil refined 730 735 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 752, Baramati – 754, Latur - 751, Parbhani – 752, Koosnoor – 753, Solapur – 748, Sangli – 750. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 22,700-23,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 23,200, Khamgaon – 22,500, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,3800, Sangli – 24,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *