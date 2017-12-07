FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 7, 2017
Sections
Featured
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
E-sports to chocolates: Cities rush into risky specialization
China
E-sports to chocolates: Cities rush into risky specialization
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 7, 2017 / 8:56 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 7, 2017

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 7

Nagpur, Dec 7 (Reuters) – There was no change in major edible oil pattern of trading in the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices continued to rule flat on little bouts of
buying against sporadic offtake, mainly kept the prices around previous levels. Traders adopted
wait and watch policy because of weak trend in international edible oil, downward trend on NCDEX
and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh oil, sources said Thursday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
  
  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices today showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture 
    content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh 
    soyabean prices also affected sentiment in limited deals.
    About 2,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,000-29,800       25,300-30,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,100-29,900       25,400-30,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     30,200-30,900       30,200-30,900          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               25,000-29,700
    Amravati               1,000               24,800-29,900 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            25,200-29,700 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,000, Dhulia – 30,700, Hingoli – 31,900, 
    Jalna – 30,250, Koosnoor – 31,000, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 31,400, 
    Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 31,500, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.              n.a.             1,800-2,200
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         746            746
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         706            706    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    800            790
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,290          1,290
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,200          3,200

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 742            742
    Soyoil Solvent                                 702            702
    Cottonseed refined                             760            760
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            740

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 742            742
    Soyoil Solvent                                 702            702        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          755 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 750            750
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                753            753
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   750            750
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 730            730
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 752, 
    Baramati – 754, Latur - 751, Parbhani – 752, Koosnoor – 753, Solapur – 748, 
    Sangli – 750.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  23,000-23,500       23,000-23,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 
    Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 24,200, 
    Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 23,200, Khamgaon – 22,500, Latur – 24,000, 
    Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 24,3800, Sangli – 24,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.