Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 7, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 7 Nagpur, Dec 7 (Reuters) – There was no change in major edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices continued to rule flat on little bouts of buying against sporadic offtake, mainly kept the prices around previous levels. Traders adopted wait and watch policy because of weak trend in international edible oil, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh oil, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in limited deals. About 2,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,800 25,300-30,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,900 25,400-30,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,200-30,900 30,200-30,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-29,700 Amravati 1,000 24,800-29,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-29,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,000, Dhulia – 30,700, Hingoli – 31,900, Jalna – 30,250, Koosnoor – 31,000, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 31,400, Nanded – 31,500, Solapur – 31,500, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,200 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 746 746 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 706 706 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 800 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,200 3,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 742 Soyoil Solvent 702 702 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 742 742 Soyoil Solvent 702 702 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 750 750 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 753 753 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 750 NANDED Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 752, Baramati – 754, Latur - 751, Parbhani – 752, Koosnoor – 753, Solapur – 748, Sangli – 750. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 24,200, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 23,200, Khamgaon – 22,500, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,400, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,3800, Sangli – 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *