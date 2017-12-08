Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- December 8, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-December 8 Nagpur, Dec 8 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,800-29,900 25,300-29,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,900-30,000 25,400-29,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,200-30,900 30,200-30,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,300-29,700 Amravati 1,000 25,300-29,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,500-29,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 30,000, Washim – 30,000, Dhulia – 30,700, Hingoli – 31,600, Jalna – 30,250, Koosnoor – 31,000, Malkapur – 28,400, Latur – 31,000, Nanded – 31,100, Solapur – 31,100, Sangli – 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,200 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 744 747 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 704 707 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 800 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,200 3,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 738 742 Soyoil Solvent 698 702 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 739 742 Soyoil Solvent 698 702 Cottonseed refined oil 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 739 743 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 750 753 JALNA Soyoil refined 748 750 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 749, Baramati – 751, Latur - 748, Parbhani – 749, Koosnoor – 750, Solapur – 745, Sangli – 748. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,700, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 24,500, Jalna – 22,900, Nandurbar – 24,600, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 22,700, Solapur – 24,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,3800, Sangli – 24,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *