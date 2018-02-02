FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 8:16 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 02, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 2, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall
in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient
stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected
sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect downward trend in Soyabean and Cottonseed oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders. 
    Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices declined sharply in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid poor 
    quality arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, weak trend in soyabean oil and downward trend 
    in other soyabean manids in the regions also affected sentiment.
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    32,000-36,600       33,000-37,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    32,100-36,700       33,100-37,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     39,300-39,800       39,300-39,800          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               32,200-36,200
    Amravati               1,000               32,500-36,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            32,500-36,200 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 39,600, Washim – 39,500, Khamgaon – 38,600, Dhulia – 38,200, 
    Hingoli – 38,500, Jalna – 38,500, Nandurbar – 38,600, 
    Latur – 38,300, Nanded – 38,500, Solapur – 38,500, Sangli – 38,800.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan                 n.a.             n.a                  2,000-2,500
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         763            768
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         723            727    
    Cottonseed refined                             750            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             730            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,400          3,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 758            763
    Soyoil Solvent                                 718            723
    Cottonseed refined                             720            720
    Cottonseed solvent                             700            700

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 758            764
    Soyoil Solvent                                 718            722        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         720          725 
    Cottonseed solvent                             700            705

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 767            771
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                770            775
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   767            772
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 765            769
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 762, 
    Parbhani – 767, Koosnoor – 769, Solapur – 766, Sangli – 770.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  32,700-33,100     33,000-33,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,200, 
    Washim – 33,500, Dhulia – 33,500, Hingoli – 33,400, Jalna – 33,500,
    Nandurbar – 33,800, Khamgaon – 33,500, Latur – 33,200, Nanded – 33,400,
    Parbhani – 33,700, Solapur – 32,700, Sangli – 35,300, 
    Dharwad – 34,500, Sangli – 34,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
