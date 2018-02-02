Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 02, 2018

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 2, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in Soyabean and Cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined sharply in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, weak trend in soyabean oil and downward trend in other soyabean manids in the regions also affected sentiment. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,600 33,000-37,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-36,700 33,100-37,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,300-39,800 39,300-39,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 32,200-36,200 Amravati 1,000 32,500-36,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 32,500-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 39,600, Washim – 39,500, Khamgaon – 38,600, Dhulia – 38,200, Hingoli – 38,500, Jalna – 38,500, Nandurbar – 38,600, Latur – 38,300, Nanded – 38,500, Solapur – 38,500, Sangli – 38,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a 2,000-2,500 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 763 768 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 723 727 Cottonseed refined 750 755 Cottonseed solvent 730 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,400 3,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 758 763 Soyoil Solvent 718 723 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 758 764 Soyoil Solvent 718 722 Cottonseed refined oil 720 725 Cottonseed solvent 700 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 767 771 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 770 775 JALNA Soyoil refined 767 772 NANDED Soyoil refined 765 769 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 762, Parbhani – 767, Koosnoor – 769, Solapur – 766, Sangli – 770. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,700-33,100 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,200, Washim – 33,500, Dhulia – 33,500, Hingoli – 33,400, Jalna – 33,500, Nandurbar – 33,800, Khamgaon – 33,500, Latur – 33,200, Nanded – 33,400, Parbhani – 33,700, Solapur – 32,700, Sangli – 35,300, Dharwad – 34,500, Sangli – 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.