February 5, 2018 / 8:35 AM / in 2 days

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 05, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 5, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 5 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on NCDEX also affected sentiment.
No trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in Malaysian palm oil, sources
said Monday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Easy 
    condition in soyabean oil, fresh fall in other soyabean mandis and high moisture 
    content arrival also pushed down prices.
    About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    32,000-36,000       33,000-36,100         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    32,100-36,100       33,100-36,200          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     37,200-37,500       37,500-37,900          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               32,500-36,000
    Amravati               1,000               32,200-36,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            32,200-35,900 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 37,500, Washim – 38,000, Khamgaon – 38,100, Dhulia – 37,500, 
    Hingoli – 38,200, Jalna – 38,200, Nandurbar – 38,200, 
    Latur – 37,900, Nanded – 38,000, Solapur – 38,100, Sangli – 38,300.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan                 n.a.             n.a                  2,000-2,500
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         772            774
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         732            734    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,400          3,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 771            772
    Soyoil Solvent                                 730            732
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            700

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 769            771
    Soyoil Solvent                                 729            731        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 777            779
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                780            781
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   777            778
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 775            777
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 772, 
    Parbhani – 777, Koosnoor – 779, Solapur – 776, Sangli – 780.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  32,500-33,000      32,500-33,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 32,500, 
    Washim – 32,500, Dhulia – 32,500, Hingoli – 32,400, Jalna – 32,500,
    Nandurbar – 32,500, Khamgaon – 32,500, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 32,400,
    Parbhani – 32,700, Solapur – 31,500, Dharwad – 31,800, Sangli – 32,200

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.2 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
