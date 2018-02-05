Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 05, 2018

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 5, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 5 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on NCDEX also affected sentiment. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Easy condition in soyabean oil, fresh fall in other soyabean mandis and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,000 33,000-36,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-36,100 33,100-36,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,200-37,500 37,500-37,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 32,500-36,000 Amravati 1,000 32,200-36,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 32,200-35,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 37,500, Washim – 38,000, Khamgaon – 38,100, Dhulia – 37,500, Hingoli – 38,200, Jalna – 38,200, Nandurbar – 38,200, Latur – 37,900, Nanded – 38,000, Solapur – 38,100, Sangli – 38,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a 2,000-2,500 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 772 774 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 732 734 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,400 3,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 771 772 Soyoil Solvent 730 732 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 769 771 Soyoil Solvent 729 731 Cottonseed refined oil 755 735 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 777 779 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 780 781 JALNA Soyoil refined 777 778 NANDED Soyoil refined 775 777 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 772, Parbhani – 777, Koosnoor – 779, Solapur – 776, Sangli – 780. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 32,500, Washim – 32,500, Dhulia – 32,500, Hingoli – 32,400, Jalna – 32,500, Nandurbar – 32,500, Khamgaon – 32,500, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 32,400, Parbhani – 32,700, Solapur – 31,500, Dharwad – 31,800, Sangli – 32,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.