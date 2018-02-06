Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 06, 2018

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 6, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 6 (Reuters) – The slide in Soyabean oil oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in Soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soymeal, weak trend in soyabean oil, downward trend in other soyabean mandi and easy condition on NCDEX also affected prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,000 33,000-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,100 33,100-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,600-37,000 37,200-37,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 32,500-35,200 Amravati 1,000 32,200-35,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 32,000-35,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 37,000, Washim – 37,000, Khamgaon – 37,500, Dhulia – 37,500, Hingoli – 37,200, Jalna – 36,900, Nandurbar – 37,200, Latur – 37,000, Nanded – 37,100, Solapur – 37,200, Sangli – 37,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a 2,000-2,500 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Tuesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 770 773 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 730 733 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,400 3,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 766 770 Soyoil Solvent 726 730 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 767 770 Soyoil Solvent 727 730 Cottonseed refined oil 755 735 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 765 768 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 768 770 JALNA Soyoil refined 764 766 NANDED Soyoil refined 764 766 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 755, Parbhani – 770, Koosnoor – 770, Solapur – 774, Sangli – 778. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 32,000, Washim – 32,500, Dhulia – 31,500, Hingoli – 31,500, Jalna – 31,500, Nandurbar – 31,000, Khamgaon – 32,500, Latur – 32,200, Nanded – 32,400, Parbhani – 32,300, Solapur – 31,500, Dharwad – 31,800, Sangli – 31,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *