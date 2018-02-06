FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 8:32 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 06, 2018

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 6, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 6 (Reuters) – The slide in Soyabean oil oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as
Malaysian palm oil reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh
edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect downward trend in Soyabean oil prices here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders.
     Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Sharp 
    fall in soymeal, weak trend in soyabean oil, downward trend in other soyabean mandi 
    and easy condition on NCDEX also affected prices.
    About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    32,000-35,000       33,000-35,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    32,100-35,100       33,100-35,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     36,600-37,000       37,200-37,600          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               32,500-35,200
    Amravati               1,000               32,200-35,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            32,000-35,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 37,000, Washim – 37,000, Khamgaon – 37,500, Dhulia – 37,500, 
    Hingoli – 37,200, Jalna – 36,900, Nandurbar – 37,200, 
    Latur – 37,000, Nanded – 37,100, Solapur – 37,200, Sangli – 37,700.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan                 n.a.             n.a                  2,000-2,500
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         770            773
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         730            733    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,400          3,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 766            770
    Soyoil Solvent                                 726            730
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            700

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 767            770
    Soyoil Solvent                                 727            730        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 765            768
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                768            770
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   764            766
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 764            766
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 755, 
    Parbhani – 770, Koosnoor – 770, Solapur – 774, Sangli – 778.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  32,000-32,500      32,500-33,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 32,000, 
    Washim – 32,500, Dhulia – 31,500, Hingoli – 31,500, Jalna – 31,500,
    Nandurbar – 31,000, Khamgaon – 32,500, Latur – 32,200, Nanded – 32,400,
    Parbhani – 32,300, Solapur – 31,500, Dharwad – 31,800, Sangli – 31,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

            *    *     *    *    *    *
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
