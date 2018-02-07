Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 07, 2018

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 7, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 7 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today edged higher in otherwise steady oil market of Western Maharashtra on scattered demand from retailers and stockists. Healthy rise in producing regions, upward trend in American soya digam prices, notable hike in Malesiyan palm oil and firm trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment. However, other edible and non-edible oils moved in a narrow range in limited deals, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal, good supply in other mandi and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-34,550 32,000-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-34,650 32,100-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,600-37,000 36,600-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 31,500-34,800 Amravati 1,000 31,200-34,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 31,000-34,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 37,000, Washim – 37,000, Khamgaon – 37,500, Dhulia – 37,500, Hingoli – 38,200, Jalna – 37,500, Nandurbar – 37,200, Latur – 38,200, Nanded – 38,400, Solapur – 38,400, Sangli – 37,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn 25 1,100-1,300 1,050-1,400 Dhan 1,500 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,500 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 773 770 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 733 730 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,400 3,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 769 767 Soyoil Solvent 729 727 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 770 767 Soyoil Solvent 730 727 Cottonseed refined oil 755 735 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 768 765 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 770 766 JALNA Soyoil refined 766 764 NANDED Soyoil refined 766 764 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 758, Parbhani – 772, Koosnoor – 772, Solapur – 775, Sangli – 778. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 31,500, Washim – 32,000, Dhulia – 31,500, Hingoli – 32,500, Jalna – 31,500, Nandurbar – 31,000, Khamgaon – 32,500, Latur – 32,200, Nanded – 32,400, Parbhani – 32,300, Solapur – 31,500, Dharwad – 31,800, Sangli – 32,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *