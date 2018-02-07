FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 8:09 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 07, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 7, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 7 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today edged higher in otherwise steady oil market of
Western Maharashtra on scattered demand from retailers and stockists. Healthy rise in producing
regions, upward trend in American soya digam prices, notable hike in Malesiyan palm oil and firm
trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment. However, other edible and non-edible oils moved in a
narrow range in limited deals, sources said Wednesday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to 
    soymeal, good supply in other mandi and high moisture content arrival also pulled 
    down prices.
    About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    31,000-34,550       32,000-35,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    31,100-34,650       32,100-35,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     36,600-37,000       36,600-37,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               31,500-34,800
    Amravati               1,000               31,200-34,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            31,000-34,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 37,000, Washim – 37,000, Khamgaon – 37,500, Dhulia – 37,500, 
    Hingoli – 38,200, Jalna – 37,500, Nandurbar – 37,200, 
    Latur – 38,200, Nanded – 38,400, Solapur – 38,400, Sangli – 37,700.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          25        1,100-1,300         1,050-1,400
    Dhan                 1,500         2,000-2,400         2,000-2,500
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         773            770
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         733            730    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,400          3,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 769            767
    Soyoil Solvent                                 729            727
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            700

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 770            767
    Soyoil Solvent                                 730            727        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 768            765
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                770            766
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   766            764
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 766            764
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 758, 
    Parbhani – 772, Koosnoor – 772, Solapur – 775, Sangli – 778.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  32,000-32,500        32,000-32,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 31,500, 
    Washim – 32,000, Dhulia – 31,500, Hingoli – 32,500, Jalna – 31,500,
    Nandurbar – 31,000, Khamgaon – 32,500, Latur – 32,200, Nanded – 32,400,
    Parbhani – 32,300, Solapur – 31,500, Dharwad – 31,800, Sangli – 32,800

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

            *    *     *    *    *    *
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
