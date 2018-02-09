Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 09, 2018

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 9, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Steady conditions persisted in major edible oils in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra as oil prices hovered around previous day’s level on small bouts of trading. Absence of buying interest and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market mainly kept prices unchanged. A majority of traders adopted wait and watch move because of downward trend in international edible oils, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,500 31,700-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,600 31,800-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-36,750 36,500-36,750 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 32,000-35,700 Amravati 1,000 31,800-35,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 31,600-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 37,000, Washim – 37,000, Khamgaon – 37,500, Dhulia – 38,000, Hingoli – 39,100, Jalna – 37,500, Nandurbar – 37,200, Latur – 38,500, Nanded – 39,000, Solapur – 39,000, Sangli – 37,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,300 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,000-2,400 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 770 770 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 730 730 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,370 3,370 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 767 767 Soyoil Solvent 727 727 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 767 767 Soyoil Solvent 727 727 Cottonseed refined oil 755 735 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 765 765 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 766 766 JALNA Soyoil refined 764 764 NANDED Soyoil refined 764 764 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 756, Parbhani – 770, Koosnoor – 770, Solapur – 773, Sangli – 776. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 32,000-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 31,500, Washim – 31,000, Dhulia – 32,000, Hingoli – 32,200, Jalna – 31,500, Nandurbar – 32,000, Khamgaon – 31,700, Latur – 33,000, Nanded – 32,400, Parbhani – 32,300, Solapur – 33,000, Dharwad – 34,000, Sangli – 33,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *