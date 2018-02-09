FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 8:23 AM / in a day

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 09, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 9, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Steady conditions persisted in major edible oils in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra as oil prices hovered around previous day’s level on small bouts of trading.
Absence of buying interest and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market mainly kept prices
unchanged. A majority of traders adopted wait and watch move because of downward trend in
international edible oils, sources said Friday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders. 
    Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight 
    supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and 
    reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    32,000-35,500       31,700-35,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    32,100-35,600       31,800-35,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     36,500-36,750       36,500-36,750          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               32,000-35,700
    Amravati               1,000               31,800-35,400 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            31,600-35,200 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 37,000, Washim – 37,000, Khamgaon – 37,500, Dhulia – 38,000, 
    Hingoli – 39,100, Jalna – 37,500, Nandurbar – 37,200, 
    Latur – 38,500, Nanded – 39,000, Solapur – 39,000, Sangli – 37,700.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,100-1,300
    Dhan                  n.a.            n.a.             2,000-2,400
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         770            770
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         730            730    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,370          3,370

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 767            767
    Soyoil Solvent                                 727            727
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            700

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 767            767
    Soyoil Solvent                                 727            727        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 765            765
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                766            766
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   764            764
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 764            764
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 756, 
    Parbhani – 770, Koosnoor – 770, Solapur – 773, Sangli – 776.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  31,500-32,000       32,000-32,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 31,500, 
    Washim – 31,000, Dhulia – 32,000, Hingoli – 32,200, Jalna – 31,500,
    Nandurbar – 32,000, Khamgaon – 31,700, Latur – 33,000, Nanded – 32,400,
    Parbhani – 32,300, Solapur – 33,000, Dharwad – 34,000, Sangli – 33,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

            *    *     *    *    *    *
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
