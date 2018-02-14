Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 14, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 14 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Sentiment turned bearish because of weak trend on NCDEX and release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices, according to sources. . ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in Soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today jacked up here on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh hike in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of the region. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reports about damage of soyabean because of unseasonal rains also pushed up prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-38,250 33,000-37,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-38,350 33,100-37,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,200 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 33,500-38,000 Amravati 1,000 33,000-37,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 34,000-38,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 38,800, Washim – 39,000, Khamgaon – 39,200, Dhulia – 39,250, Hingoli – 39,900, Jalna – 39,000, Nandurbar – 39,200, Latur – 39,700, Nanded – 38,500, Solapur – 39,900, Sangli – 40,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,300 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,100-2,441 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 768 771 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 728 731 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,370 3,370 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 762 766 Soyoil Solvent 722 726 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 763 765 Soyoil Solvent 723 725 Cottonseed refined oil 755 735 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 762 765 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 763 767 JALNA Soyoil refined 762 765 NANDED Soyoil refined 752 755 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 752, Parbhani – 764, Koosnoor – 764, Solapur – 768, Sangli – 770. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,000, Washim – 33,200, Dhulia – 35,000, Hingoli – 33,200, Jalna – 33,800, Nandurbar – 35,000, Khamgaon – 33,800, Latur – 33,600, Nanded – 33,400, Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 33,300, Dharwad – 35,000, Sangli – 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *