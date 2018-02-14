FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 8:28 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 14, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 14, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 14 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil prices declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and
weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Sentiment turned bearish because of weak trend on NCDEX and
release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak as no trader was
in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in American soya digam and Malaysian palm
oil prices, according to sources.

VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect easy condition in Soyabean oil prices.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today jacked up here on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh hike
in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight 
    supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of the region. Notable rise 
    on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reports about damage of 
    soyabean because of unseasonal rains also pushed up prices.
    About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    34,000-38,250       33,000-37,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    34,100-38,350       33,100-37,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     38,700-39,200       38,500-39,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               33,500-38,000
    Amravati               1,000               33,000-37,900 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            34,000-38,100 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 38,800, Washim – 39,000, Khamgaon – 39,200, Dhulia – 39,250, 
    Hingoli – 39,900, Jalna – 39,000, Nandurbar – 39,200, 
    Latur – 39,700, Nanded – 38,500, Solapur – 39,900, Sangli – 40,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,100-1,300
    Dhan                  n.a.            n.a.             2,100-2,441
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         768            771
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         728            731    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,370          3,370

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 762            766
    Soyoil Solvent                                 722            726
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            700

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 763            765
    Soyoil Solvent                                 723            725        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 762            765
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                763            767
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   762            765
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 752            755
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 752, 
    Parbhani – 764, Koosnoor – 764, Solapur – 768, Sangli – 770.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  33,000-33,500       32,500-33,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,000, 
    Washim – 33,200, Dhulia – 35,000, Hingoli – 33,200, Jalna – 33,800,
    Nandurbar – 35,000, Khamgaon – 33,800, Latur – 33,600, Nanded – 33,400,
    Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 33,300, Dharwad – 35,000, Sangli – 33,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 15
degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
