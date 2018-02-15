FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:05 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 15, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 15, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Prices of Linseed oil in non-edible section today strengthened in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming
trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of poor crop position
reports in this season. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was
in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in overseas oil, sources said Thursday.

.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to 
    soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high 
    moisture content arrival also pulled down prices here.
    About 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    33,000-37,000       33,400-37,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    33,100-37,100       33,500-37,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     38,700-39,200       38,700-39,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               33,500-37,000
    Amravati               1,000               33,000-37,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            33,000-37,100 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 38,800, Washim – 39,000, Khamgaon – 39,200, Dhulia – 39,250, 
    Hingoli – 39,900, Jalna – 39,000, Nandurbar – 39,200, 
    Latur – 39,700, Nanded – 38,500, Solapur – 39,900, Sangli – 40,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,100-1,300
    Dhan                  n.a.            n.a.             2,100-2,441
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         768            768
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         728            728    
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    830            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,370          3,370

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 762            762
    Soyoil Solvent                                 722            722
    Cottonseed refined                             755            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            700

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 763            763
    Soyoil Solvent                                 723            723        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         755          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             735            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 762            762
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                763            763
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   762            762
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 752            752
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 752, 
    Parbhani – 764, Koosnoor – 764, Solapur – 768, Sangli – 770.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  33,000-33,500       33,000-33,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,200, 
    Washim – 33,200, Dhulia – 33,800, Hingoli – 33,200, Jalna – 33,800,
    Nandurbar – 33,000, Khamgaon – 33,800, Latur – 35,500, Nanded – 33,400,
    Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 33,300, Dharwad – 35,000, Sangli – 33,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 27.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *
