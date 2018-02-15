Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 15, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Prices of Linseed oil in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of poor crop position reports in this season. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in overseas oil, sources said Thursday. . ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices here. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-37,000 33,400-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-37,100 33,500-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,200 38,700-39,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 33,500-37,000 Amravati 1,000 33,000-37,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 33,000-37,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 38,800, Washim – 39,000, Khamgaon – 39,200, Dhulia – 39,250, Hingoli – 39,900, Jalna – 39,000, Nandurbar – 39,200, Latur – 39,700, Nanded – 38,500, Solapur – 39,900, Sangli – 40,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,300 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,100-2,441 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 768 768 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 728 728 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 830 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,370 3,370 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 762 762 Soyoil Solvent 722 722 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 763 763 Soyoil Solvent 723 723 Cottonseed refined oil 755 735 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 762 762 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 763 763 JALNA Soyoil refined 762 762 NANDED Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 752, Parbhani – 764, Koosnoor – 764, Solapur – 768, Sangli – 770. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,200, Washim – 33,200, Dhulia – 33,800, Hingoli – 33,200, Jalna – 33,800, Nandurbar – 33,000, Khamgaon – 33,800, Latur – 35,500, Nanded – 33,400, Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 33,300, Dharwad – 35,000, Sangli – 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *