Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 19, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 19 (Reuters) – Soyabean, Cottonseed and Coconut KP oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up on the occasion of festival season. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,400 32,000-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,500 32,100-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,800-39,300 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 32,400-37,200 Amravati 1,000 32,000-37,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 32,300-37,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 39,200, Washim – 38,000, Khamgaon – 39,200, Dhulia – 39,000, Hingoli – 39,900, Jalna – 39,000, Nandurbar – 39,200, Latur – 39,700, Nanded – 39,000, Solapur – 40,000, Sangli – 39,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,300 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,100-2,441 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 772 766 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 732 726 Cottonseed refined 760 755 Cottonseed solvent 740 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 840 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,400 3,370 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 766 761 Soyoil Solvent 726 721 Cottonseed refined 760 755 Cottonseed solvent 740 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 767 761 Soyoil Solvent 727 721 Cottonseed refined oil 760 735 Cottonseed solvent 740 735 DHULIA Soyoil refined 766 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 767 763 JALNA Soyoil refined 767 760 NANDED Soyoil refined 756 752 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 757, Parbhani – 768, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 772, Sangli – 773. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,200, Washim – 33,200, Dhulia – 33,600, Hingoli – 33,500, Jalna – 33,800, Nandurbar – 33,500, Khamgaon – 32,800, Latur – 35,000, Nanded – 33,400, Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 33,500, Dharwad – 35,000, Sangli – 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 19, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 19 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment. About 900 bags of gram and 1,400 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties recovered in open market here on increased festival season demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties showed weak tendency in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,500-6,700, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,600-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,600, Gram – 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best – 5,400-5,800 * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,850 3,100-3,890 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,700-4,350 3,750-4,350 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,700-1,764 1,650-1,770 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-6,000 5,400-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,200-5,400 5,000-5,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,050 3,900-4,000 Desi gram Raw 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,100 12,500-13,100 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,600-6,800 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,200-6,400 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,600 4,600-4,800 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,800 4,650-4,850 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,800 5,800-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-7,000 5,800-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-2,000 