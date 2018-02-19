FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Domestic News
February 19, 2018 / 8:59 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 19, 2018

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 19, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 19 (Reuters) – Soyabean, Cottonseed and Coconut KP oil prices strengthened in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming
trend in producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up on the occasion of festival
season. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices,
sources said Monday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,
    Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean oil prices here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
    ample stock in ready position. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in 
    soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean 
    prices also helped to push up prices here.
    About 500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    32,000-37,400       32,000-37,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    32,100-37,500       32,100-37,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     38,800-39,300       38,500-39,000          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               32,400-37,200
    Amravati               1,000               32,000-37,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            32,300-37,500 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 39,200, Washim – 38,000, Khamgaon – 39,200, Dhulia – 39,000, 
    Hingoli – 39,900, Jalna – 39,000, Nandurbar – 39,200, 
    Latur – 39,700, Nanded – 39,000, Solapur – 40,000, Sangli – 39,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,100-1,300
    Dhan                  n.a.            n.a.             2,100-2,441
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         772            766
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         732            726    
    Cottonseed refined                             760            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            735
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    840            830
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,400          3,370

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 766            761
    Soyoil Solvent                                 726            721
    Cottonseed refined                             760            755
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            700

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 767            761
    Soyoil Solvent                                 727            721        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         760          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            735

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 766            760
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                767            763
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   767            760
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 756            752
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 757, 
    Parbhani – 768, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 772, Sangli – 773.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  33,000-33,500       33,000-33,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 33,200, 
    Washim – 33,200, Dhulia – 33,600, Hingoli – 33,500, Jalna – 33,800,
    Nandurbar – 33,500, Khamgaon – 32,800, Latur – 35,000, Nanded – 33,400,
    Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 33,500, Dharwad – 35,000, Sangli – 34,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 19, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 19 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing
regions. High moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected
sentiment.
About 900 bags of gram and 1,400 bags of tuar reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.  

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties recovered in open market here on increased festival season demand 
     from local traders.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties showed weak tendency in open market here on lack of demand from local 
     traders amid release of stock from stockists.      
                                                                   
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,500-6,700, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,600-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,600, Gram – 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best 
    – 5,400-5,800

   * Wheat, rice and other foodgrain items moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  3,000-3,850         3,100-3,890
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,700-4,350         3,750-4,350
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,700-1,764        1,650-1,770
     Gram Super Best Bold            5,500-6,000        5,400-6,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            5,200-5,400        5,000-5,200
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            3,900-4,050        3,900-4,000
     Desi gram Raw                3,800-3,900         3,800-3,900
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,100        12,500-13,100
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,600-6,800        6,800-7,000
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        6,200-6,400        6,400-6,600
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        6,000-6,300        6,000-6,400
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,600-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Gavarani New             4,500-4,600        4,600-4,800
     Tuar Karnataka             4,600-4,800        4,650-4,850
     Masoor dal best            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor dal medium            4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,500-8,000         7,500-8,000
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Moong dal Chilka            5,800-6,800        5,800-6,800
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-8,500       8,000-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,800-7,000        5,800-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,900-6,300        5,900-6,300     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        4,600-5,000        4,600-5,000
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,400-2,500         2,400-2,500
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            3,100-3,200        3,100-3,200
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,200-4,300        4,200-4,300   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,150-2,350           2,150-2,350         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,950-2,100        1,950-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,200-3,800        3,200-3,800    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,400-2,700        2,400-2,700           
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,500-4,000        3,500-4,000    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,200        3,000-3,200 
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,500        3,300-3,500   
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,700        2,500-2,700      
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,800        2,600-2,800   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500   
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)        4,500-4,800        4,500-4,800     
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,900-4,300        3,900-4,300
     Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG)        4,000-4,400        4,000-4,400    
     Rice Shriram best(100 INR/KG)      5,200-5,600        5,200-5,600
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    4,700-4,900        4,700-4,900
     Rice Shriram new (100 INR/KG)    4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    9,500-14,000        9,500-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    6,100-6,300        6,100-6,300    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,500-5,700        5,500-5,700
     Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG)    5,600-5,800        5,600-5,800   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        2,000-2,200        2,000-2,100    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-2,000        1,700-2,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.