Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 21, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 21 (Reuters) – The rising trend in coconut KP oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm trend in producing regions. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in American soya digam prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported down here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-37,600 33,600-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-37,700 33,700-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,800-39,300 38,800-39,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 33,700-37,200 Amravati 1,000 33,500-37,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 33,700-37,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 39,200, Washim – 38,000, Khamgaon – 39,200, Dhulia – 39,000, Hingoli – 39,200, Jalna – 39,000, Nandurbar – 39,000, Latur – 39,200, Nanded – 39,100, Solapur – 39,400, Sangli – 39,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,300 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,100-2,441 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 772 772 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 732 732 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,470 3,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 769 769 Soyoil Solvent 729 729 Cottonseed refined 737 737 Cottonseed solvent 717 717 AKOLA Soyoil refined 770 770 Soyoil Solvent 727 727 Cottonseed refined oil 746 746 Cottonseed solvent 726 726 DHULIA Soyoil refined 773 773 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 767 767 JALNA Soyoil refined 774 774 NANDED Soyoil refined 758 758 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 758, Parbhani – 768, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 772, Sangli – 773. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 32,800, Washim – 32,700, Dhulia – 33,300, Hingoli – 33,500, Jalna – 33,000, Nandurbar – 33,100, Khamgaon – 32,000, Latur – 35,000, Nanded – 33,400, Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 33,300, Dharwad – 35,000, Sangli – 34,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.