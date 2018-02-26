Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 26, 2018 Nagpur, Feb 26 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch’ move because of good recovery in Malaysian palm oil, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also affected sentiment. About 900 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,100 32,500-36,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-36,200 32,600-36,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,400-38,800 38,400-38,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat 600 33,000-36,250 Akola 1,000 33,800-36,300 Amravati 1,000 33,700-36,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 33,400-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 38,500, Washim – 37,500, Khamgaon – 38,800, Dhulia – 38,000, Hingoli – 38,800, Jalna – 38,800, Nandurbar – 37,800, Latur – 38,600, Nanded – 37,400, Solapur – 38,500, Sangli – 39,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,300 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,100-2,441 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 783 783 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 743 743 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,470 3,470 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 773 773 Soyoil Solvent 733 733 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 774 774 Soyoil Solvent 734 734 Cottonseed refined oil 756 756 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 785 785 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 779 779 JALNA Soyoil refined 786 786 NANDED Soyoil refined 771 771 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 771, Parbhani – 780, Koosnoor – 780, Solapur – 771, Sangli – 785. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 31,800, Washim – 31,800, Dhulia – 32,800, Hingoli – 33,000, Jalna – 34,500, Nandurbar – 32,600, Khamgaon – 31,400, Latur – 33,500, Nanded – 33,400, Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 34,000, Dharwad – 33,200, Sangli – 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.