FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Domestic News
February 26, 2018 / 9:19 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 26, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 26, 2018

Nagpur, Feb 26 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch’ move because of good recovery in Malaysian palm oil, according to
sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. 
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to 
    soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high 
    moisture content arrival also affected sentiment.
    About 900 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    32,000-36,100       32,500-36,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    32,100-36,200       32,600-36,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     38,400-38,800       38,400-38,800          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             600                   33,000-36,250
    Akola                  1,000               33,800-36,300
    Amravati               1,000               33,700-36,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            33,400-36,200 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 38,500, Washim – 37,500, Khamgaon – 38,800, Dhulia – 38,000, 
    Hingoli – 38,800, Jalna – 38,800, Nandurbar – 37,800, 
    Latur – 38,600, Nanded – 37,400, Solapur – 38,500, Sangli – 39,000.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,100-1,300
    Dhan                  n.a.            n.a.             2,100-2,441
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         783            783
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         743            743    
    Cottonseed refined                             760            760
    Cottonseed solvent                             740            740
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    840            840
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,520          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,470          3,470

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 773            773
    Soyoil Solvent                                 733            733
    Cottonseed refined                             750            750
    Cottonseed solvent                             730            730

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 774            774
    Soyoil Solvent                                 734            734        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         756          756 
    Cottonseed solvent                             730            730

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 785            785
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                779            779
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   786            786
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 771            771
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 771, 
    Parbhani – 780, Koosnoor – 780, Solapur – 771, Sangli – 785.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  32,000-32,500       32,000-32,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Akola – 31,800, 
    Washim – 31,800, Dhulia – 32,800, Hingoli – 33,000, Jalna – 34,500,
    Nandurbar – 32,600, Khamgaon – 31,400, Latur – 33,500, Nanded – 33,400,
    Parbhani – 33,000, Solapur – 34,000, Dharwad – 33,200, Sangli – 34,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.