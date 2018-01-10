Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 10, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in Linseed oil in non-edible section, major edible and non-edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Linseed oil prices up. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in international edible oils, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based traders. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local plants. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices here. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-30,700 26,800-30,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-30,800 26,900-30,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,600-32,400 31,600-32,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 26,900-30,500 Amravati 1,000 26,400-30,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,800-30,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,400, Khamgaon – 31,700, Dhulia – 33,000, Hingoli – 33,000, Jalna – 32,500, Koosnoor – 32,700, Nandurbar – 32,800, Latur – 32,800, Nanded – 33,000, Solapur – 33,000, Sangli – 33,250. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 762 762 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 722 722 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 810 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil Solvent 720 720 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 761 761 Soyoil Solvent 721 721 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 776 776 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 763 763 JALNA Soyoil refined 763 763 NANDED Soyoil refined 756 756 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 764, Parbhani – 762, Koosnoor – 763, Solapur – 763, Sangli – 764. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,800-25,300 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,900 Akola – 25,100, Washim – 25,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 25,500, Nandurbar – 26,800, Khamgaon – 24,500, Latur – 26,500, Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 25,700, Solapur – 25,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 25,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 9.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.