FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 10, 2018
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
China stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Breakingviews
China stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
January 10, 2018 / 8:23 AM / in a day

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 10, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 10, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in Linseed oil in non-edible section, major edible and
non-edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and
retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Linseed oil prices up. Trading activity in
other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment
because of good recovery in international edible oils, sources said Thursday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Rapeseed and 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based 
    traders. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices recovered further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local plants. Fresh rise in Madhya 
    Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up 
    prices here.
    About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    27,500-30,700       26,800-30,600         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    27,600-30,800       26,900-30,700          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     31,600-32,400       31,600-32,400          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               26,900-30,500
    Amravati               1,000               26,400-30,500 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            26,800-30,700 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,400, Khamgaon – 31,700, Dhulia – 33,000, 
    Hingoli – 33,000, Jalna – 32,500, Koosnoor – 32,700, Nandurbar – 32,800, 
    Latur – 32,800, Nanded – 33,000, Solapur – 33,000, Sangli – 33,250.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         762            762
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         722            722    
    Cottonseed refined                             740            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             720            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    810            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 760            760
    Soyoil Solvent                                 720            720
    Cottonseed refined                             730            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 761            761
    Soyoil Solvent                                 721            721        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         730          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             710            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 776            776
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                763            763
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   763            763
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 756            756
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 764, 
    Parbhani – 762, Koosnoor – 763, Solapur – 763, Sangli – 764.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,800-25,300      24,500-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,900 
    Akola – 25,100, Washim – 25,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, 
    Jalna – 25,500, Nandurbar – 26,800, Khamgaon – 24,500, Latur – 26,500, 
    Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 25,700, Solapur – 25,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 25,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 9.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.