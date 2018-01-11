FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 11, 2018
January 11, 2018 / 8:30 AM / in 2 days

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming
trend in producing regions. Good rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh Soyabeal oil
prices also fuelled prices, according to sources.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed and 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today zoomed up again on increased demand from South-based 
    traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local plants. Healthy rise in 
    soymeal, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-
    based plants also boosted prices here.
    About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    28,000-31,700       27,700-31,400         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    28,100-31,800       27,800-31,500          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     31,800-32,600       31,600-32,400          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               27,600-30,900
    Amravati               1,000               27,400-30,900 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            27,800-31,300 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 31,500, Dhulia – 33,000, 
    Hingoli – 33,300, Jalna – 32,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 32,900, 
    Latur – 33,300, Nanded – 33,400, Solapur – 33,300, Sangli – 33,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Thursday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         767            762
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         727            722    
    Cottonseed refined                             745            740
    Cottonseed solvent                             725            720
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          780            780
    Linseed oil                                    810            810
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 765            760
    Soyoil Solvent                                 725            720
    Cottonseed refined                             735            730
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 766            761
    Soyoil Solvent                                 726            721        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          730 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            710

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 779            776
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                769            763
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   769            763
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 761            756
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 769, 
    Parbhani – 768, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 769, Sangli – 770.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Thursday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,500-26,000      25,000-25,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,200 
    Akola – 25,800, Washim – 26,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, 
    Jalna – 26,500, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 26,500, 
    Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 26,700, Solapur – 26,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,700, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
