Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 11, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming trend in producing regions. Good rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh Soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today zoomed up again on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from producing regions. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local plants. Healthy rise in soymeal, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South- based plants also boosted prices here. About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-31,700 27,700-31,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-31,800 27,800-31,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,800-32,600 31,600-32,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 27,600-30,900 Amravati 1,000 27,400-30,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 27,800-31,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 31,500, Dhulia – 33,000, Hingoli – 33,300, Jalna – 32,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 32,900, Latur – 33,300, Nanded – 33,400, Solapur – 33,300, Sangli – 33,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 767 762 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 727 722 Cottonseed refined 745 740 Cottonseed solvent 725 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 765 760 Soyoil Solvent 725 720 Cottonseed refined 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 766 761 Soyoil Solvent 726 721 Cottonseed refined oil 735 730 Cottonseed solvent 715 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 779 776 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 769 763 JALNA Soyoil refined 769 763 NANDED Soyoil refined 761 756 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 769, Parbhani – 768, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 769, Sangli – 770. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,000-25,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,200 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 26,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,500, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 26,500, Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 26,700, Solapur – 26,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,700, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.