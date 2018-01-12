FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 12, 2018
#Domestic News
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 12, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Sunflower in edible section and Linseed in non-edible section today
strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers
amid a firming trend in producing regions. Trading activity other major edible oils reported
weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak overseas oil and fresh fall on
NCDEX, sources said Friday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyaeban, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Rapeseed and 
    Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants. Notable hike on 
    NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from 
    South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
    About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    28,000-31,500       27,600-31,500         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    28,100-31,600       27,700-31,600          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     31,800-32,600       31,800-32,600          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               27,600-31,200
    Amravati               1,000               27,600-31,000 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            28,100-31,300 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 31,500, Dhulia – 33,000, 
    Hingoli – 33,300, Jalna – 32,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 32,700, 
    Latur – 32,800, Nanded – 33,400, Solapur – 33,300, Sangli – 33,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Friday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         767            767
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         727            727    
    Cottonseed refined                             745            745
    Cottonseed solvent                             725            725
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            780
    Linseed oil                                    820            810
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 765            765
    Soyoil Solvent                                 725            725
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 766            766
    Soyoil Solvent                                 726            726        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 779            779
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                769            769
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   769            769
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 761            761
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 769, 
    Parbhani – 768, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 769, Sangli – 770.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Friday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,500-26,000      25,500-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,200 
    Akola – 25,800, Washim – 26,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, 
    Jalna – 26,500, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, 
    Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 26,700, Solapur – 26,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,800, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.0 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

