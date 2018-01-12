Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 12, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Sunflower in edible section and Linseed in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak overseas oil and fresh fall on NCDEX, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyaeban, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local crushing plants. Notable hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-31,500 27,600-31,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-31,600 27,700-31,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,800-32,600 31,800-32,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 27,600-31,200 Amravati 1,000 27,600-31,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 28,100-31,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 31,500, Dhulia – 33,000, Hingoli – 33,300, Jalna – 32,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 32,700, Latur – 32,800, Nanded – 33,400, Solapur – 33,300, Sangli – 33,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 767 767 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 727 727 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 780 Linseed oil 820 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 765 765 Soyoil Solvent 725 725 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 766 766 Soyoil Solvent 726 726 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 779 779 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 769 769 JALNA Soyoil refined 769 769 NANDED Soyoil refined 761 761 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 769, Parbhani – 768, Koosnoor – 768, Solapur – 769, Sangli – 770. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,200 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 26,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,500, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 26,700, Solapur – 26,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,800, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.