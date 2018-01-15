FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 15, 2018
#Domestic News
January 15, 2018 / 8:37 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 15, 2018

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 15, 2018

Nagpur, Jan 15 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today edged higher in otherwise steady oil market of
Western Maharashtra on scattered demand from retailers and stockists. Healthy rise in producing
regions, notable hike on NCDEX and good recovery in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean oil also boosted
sentiment. However, other edible and non-edible oils moved in a narrow range in limited deals as
no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil,
sources said Monday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyaeban, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

  * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid 
    ample stock in ready position.
         
   SOYABEAN
  * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing 
    Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to 
    soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment 
    in weak trading activity.
    About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    28,000-31,300       28,000-31,700         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    28,100-31,450       28,100-31,800          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     32,200-32,800       32,200-32,800          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  1,000               27,800-31,000
    Amravati               1,000               27,500-31,200 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 1,000            28,200-31,200 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 31,500, Dhulia – 33,000, 
    Hingoli – 33,500, Jalna – 32,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 32,700, 
    Latur – 33,400, Nanded – 33,500, Solapur – 33,500, Sangli – 33,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,050-1,400
    Dhan            n.a.             n.a.           2,200-2,450
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,300-4,600

                                                                        
        NAGPUR
                              
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         769            769
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         729            729    
    Cottonseed refined                             745            745
    Cottonseed solvent                             725            725
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,020          1,020
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,610          1,610
    Sunflower oil refined                          800            800
    Linseed oil                                    820            820
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,270          1,270
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,550          1,550
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     3,450          3,450

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 768            765
    Soyoil Solvent                                 728            725
    Cottonseed refined                             735            735
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 768            766
    Soyoil Solvent                                 728            726        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         735          735 
    Cottonseed solvent                             715            715

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 781            779
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                771           769
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   773            769
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 764            761
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 771, 
    Parbhani – 770, Koosnoor – 770, Solapur – 771, Sangli – 774.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,500-26,000      25,500-26,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,200 
    Akola – 25,800, Washim – 26,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, 
    Jalna – 26,500, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, 
    Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 26,700, Solapur – 26,300, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 27,800, Sangli – 26,500

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

