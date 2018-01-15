Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 15, 2018 Nagpur, Jan 15 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today edged higher in otherwise steady oil market of Western Maharashtra on scattered demand from retailers and stockists. Healthy rise in producing regions, notable hike on NCDEX and good recovery in Madhya Pradesh Soyabean oil also boosted sentiment. However, other edible and non-edible oils moved in a narrow range in limited deals as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyaeban, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-31,300 28,000-31,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-31,450 28,100-31,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,200-32,800 32,200-32,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 27,800-31,000 Amravati 1,000 27,500-31,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 28,200-31,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola – 32,400, Washim – 32,500, Khamgaon – 31,500, Dhulia – 33,000, Hingoli – 33,500, Jalna – 32,500, Koosnoor – 33,300, Nandurbar – 32,700, Latur – 33,400, Nanded – 33,500, Solapur – 33,500, Sangli – 33,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,050-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,450 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 NAGPUR Monday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 769 769 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 729 729 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 820 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 3,450 3,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 768 765 Soyoil Solvent 728 725 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 768 766 Soyoil Solvent 728 726 Cottonseed refined oil 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 781 779 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 771 769 JALNA Soyoil refined 773 769 NANDED Soyoil refined 764 761 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Latur - 771, Parbhani – 770, Koosnoor – 770, Solapur – 771, Sangli – 774. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 26,200 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 26,300, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,500, Nandurbar – 26,600, Khamgaon – 26,000, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 25,900, Parbhani – 26,700, Solapur – 26,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 27,800, Sangli – 26,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.